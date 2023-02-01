Top 10 end of the world movies

We’ve looked at end-of-the-world movies before, but there are a lot of them, and they can be sorted into several categories. Also, the last couple of decades have given us many new ones to consider.
Today, inspired by M. Night Shyamalan’s “Knocking at the Cabin,” we turned to Parade’s “Apocalypse Now and Forever!” listing.
10) “Contagion” (2011) — Taking on a close-to-home resonance following the COVID pandemic, Steven Soderbergh’s film is a haunting chronicle of complete societal collapse that takes its all-star cast to hell and back.
9) “Annihilation” (2018) — Alex Garland’s haunting sci-fi horror film sends a group of female soldiers (Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, Tuva Novotny) into a vision of the world’s end like no other: an alien zone called the “Shimmer,” where plants take over human bodies, animals mutate into deadly hybrids, and anyone who enters will end up facing their darkest selves (literally).
8) “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” (2013) — The best of the four films based on Suzanne Collins’ YA novels gives us Jennifer Lawrence as a girl who challenges her country’s tradition of forcing peasants into a deadly spectator sport.
7) “Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb” (1964) — Stanley Kubrick’s bleak chronicle of military and political officials scrambling to prevent (or capitalize on) an accidental nuclear war. Starring Peter Sellers in a legendary triple-role performance, the film captures the absurdity of the Cold War.
6) “28 Days Later” (2002) — Danny Boyle’s horror drama begins 28 days after a zombie virus is unleashed on the world, with a hospitalized soldier waking up to a decimated, abandoned London.
5) “Snowpiercer” (2013) — Seven years before winning the best picture and best director Oscars for his Korean-language thriller “Parasite,” director Bong Joon-ho brought us this fast-paced action film about the world’s remaining humans, confined to an enormous train that runs endlessly around the globe. Divided into rigid classes, a passenger leads a revolution from the poorest section of the train.
4) “A Quiet Place” (2018) — John Krasinki’s anxiety-inducing thriller shows us what it feels like to be the last family in the world. The surprise-hit horror film takes place in a near-future where most of humankind has been killed by monstrous alien invaders, who are blind but have supersensitive hearing. To survive, a couple and their children attempt to live in complete silence.
3) “Cloverfield” (2008) — A chilling vision of the apocalypse shown entirely through found footage, Matt Reeves’ alien-invasion thriller keeps its monster largely unseen. The shaky-cam images of New York City under siege will stay with you.
2) “This Is the End” (2013) — Here we witness the biblical End Times occurring during a celebrity-studded party at James Franco’s Hollywood home. All the actors (including co-director and screenwriter Seth Rogen, Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Emma Watson and Craig Robinson) play cringe-worthy versions of themselves.
1) “Don’t Look Up” (2021) — Adam McKay’s apocalyptic satire stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as astronomers who embark on a media tour to warn the world of a comet coming that will destroy Earth. However, the president and her chief of staff refuse to take the warnings seriously.
I would have added Edgar Wright’s “The End of the World” (2013), Lorene Scafaria’s “Seeking a Friend for the End of the World,” Alfonso Cuarón’s “Children of Men” (2006), Lars von Trier’s “Melancholia” (2011), and George Romero’s “Dawn of the Dead” to this Top 10 list if we had room.
Some friends even advocate for “Pixar’s “WALL-E,” the animated tale of a robot and a cockroach, the last inhabitants of a desiccated Earth.
What end-of-the-world film would you add?