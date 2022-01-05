The new film “Don’t Look Up” inspired this list of end-of-the-world movies.
We’ve deliberately left out zombie movies (“Dawn of the Dead,” “28 Days Later”) or post-apocalypse movies (“Mad Max,” “A Quiet Place”) or kaiju movies (“Godzilla,” “Cloverfield”) — instead focusing on those films in which the world does end, or is about to.
10) “Deep Impact” (1998) — Released at the same time as “Armageddon,” the two films have the same plot: an asteroid is heading toward earth. Can it be stopped?
9) “Melancholia” (2011) — Kirsten Dunst stars as a young bride battling depression while a planet called Melancholia threatens to collide with Earth.
8) “The Day After” (1983) — Nuclear bombs fall on middle America. This TV movie made President Reagan rethink his arms strategy.
7) “12 Monkeys” (1995) — Bruce Willis tries to evade a plague that could end mankind. Brad Pitt is pretty good in this one, too.
6) “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” (2014) — Take any of the “Planet of the Apes” films: the world as we know it has ended.
5) “Wall-E” (2008) — In this Pixar cartoon, we have a decimated earth inhabited only by a robot and a cockroach.
4) “Seeking A Friend for the End of the World” (2012) — Beginning with the news that a meteor will destroy all life on Earth in three weeks, the story explores the way people think about love and relationships, told through the eyes of two strangers who are thrown together: Steve Carrell as a man whose wife has abruptly left him, and Keira Knightley as a young woman desperate to reunite with her family in England.
3) “The World’s End” (2013) — A group of high school friends (Simon Pegg and Nick Frost) reunite for one last pub crawl, only to find themselves caught up an extraterrestrial takeover.
2) “This is the End” (2013) — The Biblical end times occurs during a celebrity-studded party at James Franco’s Hollywood home. All the actors (including co-director and screenwriter Seth Rogen, Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, and Emma Watson) play cringe-y versions of themselves.
1) “Dr. Stangelove, or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb” (1964) — Political battles end with Slim Pickens riding a bomb to earth. Director Stanley Kubrick at his best.
OK, which other films would you add to this list, before it’s too late?