These wacky predictions came from a meme on Facebook. I’ve shamelessly appropriated them to share with you movie fans.
2020 has been a tough year, with more plagues than Biblical Egypt. We’ve been dealing with everything from the COVID-19 pandemic to a difficult presidential election to economic problems to a record-setting 30 hurricanes. Even murder hornets!
With that in mind — and tongue in cheek — here are the Top 10 movie sequels we’d expect (in our dreams) for 2021:
1) “The Social Distancing Network”
2) “Ferris Bueller’s Year Off”
3) “Apocalypse Forever”
4) “When Harry Didn’t Meet Sally”
5) “Groundhog Month”
6) “Don’t Stand by Me”
7) “It Was a Wonderful Life”
8) “To Eat a Mockingbird”
9) “Full Metal Face Mask”
10) “Mr. Smith Goes to the Refrigerator”
Hmm, I’d add a few of my own. How about “Gone With the Covid,” “The Online Graduate,” “Dr. Strangelove: Or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Lockdown,” “It Happened One Year,” “The Worst Year of Our Life,” “Close Encounters of the Coronavirus Kind,” “Rebel Without a Mask,” and “All Quiet on the Wuhan Front”?
Have you got any movie sequels to add?