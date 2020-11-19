top 10 bueller

These wacky predictions came from a meme on Facebook. I’ve shamelessly appropriated them to share with you movie fans.

2020 has been a tough year, with more plagues than Biblical Egypt. We’ve been dealing with everything from the COVID-19 pandemic to a difficult presidential election to economic problems to a record-setting 30 hurricanes. Even murder hornets!

With that in mind — and tongue in cheek — here are the Top 10 movie sequels we’d expect (in our dreams) for 2021:

1) “The Social Distancing Network”

2) “Ferris Bueller’s Year Off”

3) “Apocalypse Forever”

4) “When Harry Didn’t Meet Sally”

5) “Groundhog Month”

6) “Don’t Stand by Me”

7) “It Was a Wonderful Life”

8) “To Eat a Mockingbird”

9) “Full Metal Face Mask”

10) “Mr. Smith Goes to the Refrigerator”

Hmm, I’d add a few of my own. How about “Gone With the Covid,” “The Online Graduate,” “Dr. Strangelove: Or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Lockdown,” “It Happened One Year,” “The Worst Year of Our Life,” “Close Encounters of the Coronavirus Kind,” “Rebel Without a Mask,” and “All Quiet on the Wuhan Front”?

Have you got any movie sequels to add?

