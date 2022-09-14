Recently I enjoyed a retrospective screening of “Body Heat,” my favorite neo-noir film. My review inspired several readers to ask about other classic film noirs.
A group of French critics coined the phrase in 1946 to describe a genre of Hollywood movies with dark, pessimistic themes and cynical attitudes.
For a list of the Top 10 film noirs, I turned to the UK’s Independent. “Rain-streaked streets, femmes fatales, hard-boiled gumshoes and antiheroes fated to die ...” here are the Independent’s ranking of the best film noirs of the classic era:
10) “The Killing” (Stanley Kubrick, 1956) — With this dark film, 27-year-old Kubrick produced his first masterwork, which served as the prototype for “Reservoir Dogs.”
9) “Criss Cross” (Robert Siodomak, 1949) — A payroll heist goes wrong as Burt Lancaster is drawn into a web of intrigue by his ex-wife, Yvonne De Carlo, and zoot-suited gangster Dan Duryea.
8) “Nightmare Alley” (Edmund Goulding, 1947) — Tyrone Power gives a great performance as the fairground hustler who eases his way into society with tricks and murder. Recently remade by Guillermo del Toro.
7) “Out of the Past” (Jacques Tourneur, 1947) — Robert Mitchum is a fatalistic private eye unable to escape his former life after slimy gangster Kirk Douglas hires him to find the woman who shot him and stole his money.
6) “The Asphalt Jungle” (John Huston, 1950) — The definitive caper movie involving the planning, preparation and execution of a jewelry heist that goes wrong.
5) “In a Lonely Place” (Nicholas Ray, 1951) — Humphrey Bogart plays a washed-up screenwriter suspected of murder.
4) “The Maltese Falcon” (John Huston, 1941) — From the Dashiell Hammett novel, Huston’s first movie revolves around Humphrey Bogart’s search for the prized Black Bird.
3) “Sunset Boulevard” (Billy Wilder, 1950) — The film opens with a dead body face down in a swimming pool. In a flashback, we learn William Holden is using an aging actress to further his career, but she kills him when he rejects her.
2) “The Big Sleep” (Howard Hawks, 1946) — This adaption of Raymond Chandler’s hard-boiled novel features Humphrey Bogart as many people’s ideal Philip Marlowe.
1) “Double Indemnity” (Billy Wilder, 1944) — From the James M. Cain novel, this film set the standard for the genre. Fred MacMurray is brilliantly cast against type as the cocky insurance salesman seduced by quintessential femme fatale Barbara Stanwyck into murdering her husband.
OK, OK, it’s a nice list. But how could you have a Top 10 list of film noirs without including two of my favorites — “Touch of Evil” (Orson Welles, 1958) and “Laura” (Otto Preminger, 1944)?
Or how about “The Big Heat” (Fritz Lang, 1953), “Night and the City” (Jules Dassin, 1950), or Hemingway’s ”The Killers” (Robert Siodmak, 1946)?