We could recommend numerous impactful films about the Black experience to watch during Black History Month. But we will leave it to this list recommended by award-winning journalist Katie Couric. It’s a good place to start.

10) “Paris is Burning” (1991) — This documentary examines New York City’s Black and Latino drag-ball scene in Harlem. It offers a gateway into the Black queer community at a time when AIDS, homophobia, racism and poverty were growing issues.

