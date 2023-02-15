We could recommend numerous impactful films about the Black experience to watch during Black History Month. But we will leave it to this list recommended by award-winning journalist Katie Couric. It’s a good place to start.
10) “Paris is Burning” (1991) — This documentary examines New York City’s Black and Latino drag-ball scene in Harlem. It offers a gateway into the Black queer community at a time when AIDS, homophobia, racism and poverty were growing issues.
9) “Get Out” (2017) — The horror film follows a young Black man who goes to visit his white girlfriend’s family and quickly realizes that there’s something very, very off about the town.
8) “The Hate U Give” (2018) — Based on Angie Thomas’s YA novel, the film follows a young Black teen girl named Starr Carter, who feels stuck between two worlds as she attends a white majority prep school and lives in a majority Black neighborhood.
7) “13th” (2016) — The film manages to weave together many shameful events in our nation’s history, starting with slavery all the way up to the modern prison system.
6) “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (2020) — Based on the play by August Wilson, we meet Ma Rainey, an over-the-top blues singer, who is set to record a new album with her band during a studio session in 1927 Chicago.
5) “Hidden Figures” (2016) — This film is based on the true story of a group of Black female NASA mathematicians who were instrumental in launching astronaut John Glenn into orbit.
4) “I Am Not Your Negro” (2016) — Part documentary, this film uses excerpts of James Baldwin’s unfinished manuscript “Remember This House” to explore America’s history of racism.
3) “The Hurricane” (1999) — In June 1966, two Black men gunned down three white men at a New Jersey bar. Rubin “Hurricane” Carter, a champion middleweight boxer, was arrested along with his friend simply because they were in the area and vaguely matched the description of the shooters.
2) “Moonlight” (2016) — Winning the 2017 Academy Award for Best Picture, the film covers three periods in the life of a young Black man named Chiron, offering a rare insight into the complexities of Black masculinity.
1) “If Beale Street Could Talk” (2018) — This drama/romance film is based on the 1974 novel by James Baldwin. It follows a young Black couple named Tish and Fonny as they fall in love against the backdrop of 1970s Harlem.
Honorable mentions include “Hair Love” (2020), “The Gospel According to André” (2017), “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am” (2019), “Maya Angelou and Still I Rise” (2016), “One Night in Miami” (2020), “Judas and the Black Messiah” (2021), “Malcolm X”(1992) and “Just Mercy” (2019).