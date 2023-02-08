The new Tom Brady movie (“80 for Brady”) got us thinking about football movies. There have been quite a few.

This week we turned to USA Today for its list. Columnist Brian Truit writes: “The best of all sports-movie subgenres, football films have given us great characters — real and fictional — and a bunch of awesome cinematic moments in everything from screwball comedies to real-life narratives.”

srhoades@aol.com