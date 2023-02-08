The new Tom Brady movie (“80 for Brady”) got us thinking about football movies. There have been quite a few.
This week we turned to USA Today for its list. Columnist Brian Truit writes: “The best of all sports-movie subgenres, football films have given us great characters — real and fictional — and a bunch of awesome cinematic moments in everything from screwball comedies to real-life narratives.”
10) “The Longest Yard” (1974) — Smokey aside, one of Burt Reynold’s best film roles ever was Paul “Wrecking” Crewe, an ex-pro baller convict who leads a squad of jailbirds (aka the “Mean Machine”) against a group of villainous guards put together by a nasty warden (Eddie Albert).
9) “Heaven Can Wait” (1978) — This romantic fantasy gives us L.A. Rams quarterback Joe Pendleton, who dies in a traffic accident (due to angelic error). But because he wasn’t supposed to die yet, though, he gets a second chance at life and love in the body of a murdered industrialist (Warren Beatty).
8) “Jerry Maguire” (1996) — Great one-liners in this football romance — from “You had me at hello” to “You complete me” to “Show me the money.” Cuba Gooding Jr. won a best-supporting actor Oscar for playing an uber-confident football star who becomes the best pal of his struggling agent (Tom Cruise).
7) “Any Given Sunday” (1999) — Oliver Stone delivered this on- and off-field drama of the Miami Sharks’ embattled coach (Al Pacino), third-string quarterback (Jamie Foxx) and the star running back (LL Cool J).
6) “The Freshman” (1925) — Old-time comedian Harold Lloyd is the eponymous rookie who goes to Tate University “looking for football glory and maybe a girlfriend, too.” He quickly becomes the team’s tackling dummy.
5) “The Blind Side” (2009) — This is a charming biopic about Michael Oher (Quinton Aaron), a very large foster kid whose life is turned around when he’s taken in by a caring couple (Sandra Bullock and Tim McGraw) and finds he’s really good at protecting quarterbacks. Bullock won a best actress Oscar for her role.
4) “We Are Marshall” (2006) — This film is about Marshall University and the 1970 plane crash that killed most of its football team. Jack Lengyel (Matthew McConaughey) is hired as the new coach to help the school recover … but never forget its loss.
3) “Draft Day” (2014) — An exciting film about the NFL Draft, focusing on a Cleveland Browns general manager (Kevin Costner) whose job hinges on his picks. Look for Chadwick Boseman as a linebacker prospect.
2) “Knute Rockne, All American” (1940) — The biopic gives us Pat O’Brien as the Notre Dame player-turned-coach, Knute Rockne. But it’s future President Ronald Reagan who steals the show as Fighting Irish halfback George Gipp … with his famous deathbed line, “Win one for the Gipper.”
1) “Rudy” (1993) — Brian Truit says, “As rousing as any ‘Rocky’ film — and pretty much any movie, period — this thing has you all in through the journey of Sean Astin’s ‘5-foot-nothing, 100 and nothing’ squirt as he wins the hearts of not only the audience but also his Notre Dame teammates.
A good list, but I’m partial to “Brian’s Song” (1971). Maybe that’s because I attended Wake Forest, Brian Piccalo’s old alma mater.
Others that might have made my list: “Friday Night Lights” (2004), “Varsity Blues” (1999), “Remember the Titans” (2000), even “Horse Feathers” (1932) or “The Waterboy” (1998).