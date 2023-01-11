The new action thriller “Plane” reminds us of actor Gerard Butler, whose films range from rom-coms to voice-over animation. But it is his action movies we like best.
So we decided to look at his Top 10 films … but instead of sharing our opinion, we decided to give you his!
The first three are our picks — followed by Butler’s own seven personal favorites:
10) “How to Train Your Dragon” (2010) — Atypical of movies we usually associate with Gerard Butler, who struggles to keep his Scottish brogue under check in many movies, this delightful animation and its sequels make good use of his voice.
9) “Law Abiding Citizen” (2009) — A former CIA assassin (Butler) seeks revenge on the man who killed his family in a home invasion. He’s opposed in his vigilante crusade by a prosecuting attorney (Jamie Foxx).
8) “The Bounty Hunter” (2010) — A bounty hunter (Butler) is hired to bring in his ex-wife (Jennifer Aniston) in this rough-and-tumble rom-com.
7) “Angel Has Fallen” (2019) — The third entry into this franchise is about a Secret Service man guarding the U.S. President (Morgan Freeman) against a drone attack.
6) “London Has Fallen” (2016) — A plot to assassinate the world leaders of the G7 is overthrown, thanks to Secret Service agent Mike Banning (Butler) as he protects the U.S. President (Aaron Eckhart).
5) “Olympus Has Fallen” (2013) — First in the series, this film depicts a guerrilla assault on the White House that is thwarted by a disgraced Secret Service agent (Butler).
4) “The Vanishing” (2018) — Three lighthouse keepers (one of them played by Butler) discover a chest of gold and matters take a dark turn. Based on the 1900 disappearance of the Flannan Isle’s Lighthouse crew.
3) “The Phantom of the Opera” (2004) — Andrew Lloyd Webber’s mega-hit comes to the screen with all its musical splendor. Butler (as the Phantom) sings his own lines.
2) “Dear Frankie” (2004) — A young mother (Emily Mortimer) protects her 9-year-old son Frankie (Jack McElhone) from her abusive ex-husband. She hires a stranger (Butler) to impersonate the kid’s estranged dad.
1) “300” (2006) — The King of Sparta (Butler) leads 300 warriors against the overwhelming odds of King Xerxes’ army.
Is Gerard Butler a good judge of his own films? You tell me.