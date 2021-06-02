top 10 grossing zombie movies

Hollywood movies have seen a zombie apocalypse over the years. Zombie movies have made millions at the box office by telling scary stories about the living dead who want to consume the brains of audience members like you and me.
Here are the Top 10 zombie movies — that is, those with the highest worldwide gross-ticket sales, according to Box Office Mojo.
10) “Dawn of the Dead (2004)” — Worldwide gross: $102,278,712. A nurse, a policeman, a young married couple, a salesman and other survivors take refuge from aggressive, flesh-eating zombies in a large Midwestern shopping mall.
9) “Resident Evil” (2002) — Worldwide gross: $102,984,862. A video-game-inspired zombie flick that has spawned five sequels to date. It tells of a zombie outbreak that stemmed from the accidental release a virus that turned the staff of a secret research facility into flesh-hungry undead. The movie follows Alice (Milla Jovovich) as she overcomes amnesia and becomes a zombie-killing machine.
8) “Zombieland” (2009) — Worldwide gross: $102,392,080. This smart-assed zombie story follows Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg) as he searches for his family while dealing with the zombie apocalypse by using his 30 Rules of Survival. He eventually meets up with a grizzled zombie killer (Woody Harrelson) and two con artists (Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin). They meet Bill Murray and go visit a zombie-filled amusement park.
7) “Zombieland: Double Tap” (2019) — Worldwide gross: $122,810,399. Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg) and his fellow zombie killers (Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin) move to the American Heartland as they battle zombies and meet wonky people.
6) “Resident Evil: Apocalypse” (2004) — Worldwide gross: $129,342,769. This second film in the series follows Alice (Milla Jovovich) as she realizes that she is also an Umbrella Corporation experiment just like the zombies she battles.
5) “Resident Evil: Extinction” (2007) — Worldwide total gross: $147,717,833. The third chapter in the franchise, “Resident Evil: again follows Alice (Milla Jovovich) as she decides to take on the Umbrella Corporation on her own, battling the evil company responsible for releasing the zombie virus.
4) “Resident Evil: Retribution” (2012) — Worldwide gross: $240,159,255. The fifth film in the franchise, Alice (Milla Jovovich) awakens in a happier world … until she realizes the Umbrella Corporation is holding her hostage and feeding her these memories.
3) “Resident Evil: Afterlife” (2010) — Worldwide total gross: $300,228,084. The second-highest-grossing “Resident Evil” movie and the third highest-grossing zombie movie overall, this fourth installment in the franchise follows Alice (Milla Jovovich) to an uninfected sanctuary called Arcadia where she hopes to be safe from zombies.
2) “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” (2017) — Worldwide gross: $312,242,626. This franchise is a dominant force in the zombie genre, and with this final film of the series, Alice (Milla Jovovich) finally puts a stop to the evil Umbrella Corporation’s plans to kill off the remaining survivors of the apocalypse.
1) “World War Z” (2013) – Worldwide gross: $540,007,876. Cast Brad Pitt in a zombie flick and you get the highest-grossing zombie movie ever. Here we follow a former United Nations investigator (Pitt) as the world falls apart due to a fast-spreading zombie plague. The government asks him to find a cure before the entire world is zombified. Can he do it? Hey, it’s Brad Pitt we’re talking about here.
You will note we didn’t include any animated zombie flicks like “Hotel Transylvania” or “ParaNorman.” Nor did we include silly comedies like “Warm Bodies,” although we would have included “Shaun of the Dead” if it had done better than $30,097,092 at the box office. Heck, the granddaddy of all zombie movies — George A. Romero’s “Night of the Living Dead” only scored $236,452 (it fell into the public domain due to copyright issues) and its later remake only clocked up a paltry $5,835,247. So much for things that go bump in the night … or in darkened movie theaters.