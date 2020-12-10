The new movie “Mank” tells the story of Hollywood screenwriter Herbert J. Mankiewicz. Known as Mank for short, he wrote the script for “Citizen Kane.”
As a matter of fact, he penned the scripts for scores of movies. Below, I’ve picked out Mank’s top 10 movies that you should remember:
10) “Man of the World” (1931) — William Powell and Carole Lombard star in this witty movie about a former newspaperman dabbling in extortion and the wealthy niece of one of his marks.
9) “Dinner at Eight” (1933) — Adapted from a 1932 play of the same title, we attend a dinner party thrown by a New York society matron. Marie Dressler, John Barrymore, Wallace Beery, Jean Harlow and Lionel Barrymore portray the guests.
8. “It’s a Wonderful World” (1939) — Not to be confused with “”It’s A Wonderful Life,” although it shares some of the same stars, this screwball comedy is about a private detective (James Stewart) trying to clear his wealthy boss of a murder charge.
7) “A Woman’s Secret” (1949) — A melodrama about a singer who is losing her voice (Maureen O’Hara) and the young protégée (Gloria Grahame) she attempts to kill.
6) “Christmas Holiday” (1944) — This film noir doubles as a romance, telling about a serviceman (Dean Harens) stuck in New Orleans during the holidays who meets a mysterious woman (Deanna Durbin) who has a lowlife husband (Gene Kelly playing against type).
5) “The Pride of St. Louis” (1952) — A sequel to Mank’s acclaimed 1942 baseball film “Pride of the Yankees,” this one about Jerome Herman “Dizzy” Dean (Dan Daily).
4)”The Enchanted Cottage” (1945) — The romantic fantasy about a homely young woman and a wounded veteran (Dorothy McGuire and Robert Young) who fall in love and come to see each other as more beautiful each day.
3) “The Pride of the Yankees” (1942) — This classic tearjerker tells the story of baseball hero Lou Gehrig (Gary Cooper) and his struggle with ALS.
2) “The Wizard of Oz” (1933) — Yes, we’re off to see the Wizard along with Dorothy (Judy Garland) and her friends in this all-time classic based on the L. Frank Baum fantasy.
1) “Citizen Kane” (1941) — This classic film follows the rise and fall of Charles Foster Kane (Orson Welles), a young man who turns his unexpected inheritance into a media empire … just like William Randolph Hearst did.
Mank may not have got top writing credits in some of the above films, but his pen was definitely involved. He was known as Hollywood’s go-to rewrite man, the guy you called to fix a bad script.