With Wes Anderson’s latest film showing in theaters, I started thinking about highly stylized movies. Anderson’s known for that.
So I turned to Internet Movie Database (IMDb) for a list based on its reader’s votes.
Now, I don’t want to start off by criticizing the very list I’m offering you, but it is far from what I would have compiled. After you peruse the IMDb Top 10 list, I suspect you’ll have some better suggestions of your own …
10) “North by Northwest” (1959) — An ad exec (Cary Grant) goes on the run after being mistaken for a government agent in this Alfred Hitchcock classic.
9) “Eraserhead” (1977) — A young man (Jack Nance) tries to survive the chaotic world of his angry girlfriend and mutant child.
8) “Funny Face” (1957) — A shop clerk (Audrey Hepburn) is discovered by a photographer (Fred Astaire) as the next big fashion model.
7) “Liquid Sky” (1982) — A UFO sucks endorphin from the brains of sexual partners of a fashion model (Anne Carlisle).
6) “Rebel Without a Cause” (1955) — A rebellious teen (James Dean) makes both friends and enemies in a new town.
5) “The Dark Crystal” (1982) — A Gelfling (Jim Henson) seeks a magical crystal to restore order to his faraway world.
4) “The Wild One” (1953) — Motorcyclists terrorize a town when their leader (Marlon Brando) is thrown in jail.
3) “The NeverEnding Story” (1984) — A boy (Noah Hathaway) enters a mysterious world through the pages of a book.
2) “The Holy Mountain” (1973) — An alchemist (Alejandro Jodorowsky) leads a messianic figure (Horacio Salina) to a mountain where he will find enlightenment.
1) “2001: A Space Odyssey” (1968) — Humans set off into space to discover their origins with the help of a computer named H.A.L.