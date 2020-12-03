Top 10 hillbilly movies

Yup, I was born in Appalachia, so you could call me a hillbilly. I don’t take it as a pejorative term; merely a descriptor of the location where I’m from. Yes, it has a culture of its own — some good, some bad.
Movies — like “Hillbilly Elegy” — often focus on these good ol’ boys. Sometimes these hillbillies are funny, like Ernest P. Worrell in all those “Ernest” movies. Sometimes, they are scary, as those bloodthirsty crazies in “Ten Thousand Maniacs.” And other times they are simply interesting people, like Homer Hickman, the West Virginia kid in “October Sky” who grows up to be a rocket scientist.
Here are 10 of my favorites:
10) “Smokey and the Bandit” (1977) — Bandit: Burt Reynolds plays a fast-driving good ol’ boy in this popular franchise. I went out and bought a Pontiac Trans Am. Honest!
9) “Joe Dirt” (2001) — Joe Dirt: David Spade sports a mullet to play a hillbilly doofus who goes in search of his parents. Silly, but good-humored.
8) “Tremors” (1990) — Burt Gummer: It takes a hillbilly with lots of guns to take on this giant underground worm. Plus, a little help from Kevin Bacon.
7) “National Lampoon’s Vacation” (1983) — Cousin Eddie: Randy Quaid is spot-on as Clark Griswold’s visiting cousin. Overstaying his welcome is a way of life.
6) “Raising Arizona” (1987) — Hi McDunnough: Nicolas Cage is funniest ever as an escaped con who kidnaps a baby for his cop wife. A Coen Brothers film, of course.
5) “Coal Miner’s Daughter” (1980) — Loretta Lynn: Sissy Spacek won an Oscar playing the singer in this biopic.
4) “Next of Kin” (1989) — Truman Gates: Patrick Swayze plays a Chicago policeman who turns to his Southern family to help him take on the mob. Lots of action.
3) “Get Low” (2010) — Felix Bush: Robert Duval portrays a Tennessee hermit who famously threw his own funeral party ... while he was still alive.
2) “Winter’s Bone” (2010) — Ree: Jennifer Lawrence stands out as a 17-year-old Ozarks girl determined to save the family home by tracking down her missing meth dealer dad.
1) “Deliverance” (1972) — Lewis Medlock and three friends: Burt Reynolds, Jon Voight, Ronny Cox and Ned Beatty go canoeing on a backwoods river to the tune of dueling banjoes. Based on the James Dickey novel.
There are lots more hillbilly movies we could dig up. But “Thunder Road” with Robert Mitchum is my guilty pleasure. What’s yours, bubba?