Director Jordan Peele has become the frightmeister du jour — his three horror films cementing his position as today’s scariest storyteller. You’ve probably seen them: “Get Out,” “Us” and “Nope.”
But what frightening films bent the twig in this direction?
You are about to find out. Here are the Top 10 films that influenced his movie-making:
10) “Funny Games” (1997) — Very much like Peele’s “Us,” this film uses a sadistic home invasion as a baseline for “a scorching exploration of class resentment, bourgeois privilege and societal desensitization towards violence that dismantles every horror trope there is.” This Austrian film was one of the 10 horror staples that Poole required Lupita Nyong’o to watch in preparation for her lead in “Us.”
9) “Misery” (1990) — Here, a bestselling writer (James Caan) finds himself held against his will at a remote cabin by an obsessive fan (Kathy Bates). As Peele says, “It’s also a movie where the acting and the performance and the script and the dialogue are where the fear in the movie lies. I love that kind of technique.”
8) “The Shining” (1980) — Peele told the Wall Street Journal that he likes when horror movies take place in seemingly idyllic locations, citing the Overlook Hotel as his favorite example. For Peele, this location is “a kind of monster, sort of welcoming and beautiful but also unsettling.”
7) “Images” (1972) — A woman suffering from schizophrenia is haunted by cryptic visions. As her mental state deteriorates, the film hints that the real villain (and perhaps scariest) is always within ourselves.
6) “Rosemary’s Baby” (1968) — As Jordan Peele explained in an USA Today interview: “I actually grew up a few blocks away from the building that was shot. When I was younger, it was actually a little too close to home, so it really kind of freaked me out more than I could appreciate it.”
5) “Halloween” (1978) — Michael Myers was an unstoppable killer who escapes from a sanitarium and goes on a murder spree in his hometown. Peele cites him as the scariest horror villain of all time, arguing, “You know you can’t talk him out of whatever he wants to do.”
4) “Candyman” (1992) — “If there was no Candyman,” Peele told Empire magazine, “I don’t know that there would be a ‘Get Out.’” Racism is a theme of Bernard Rose’s 1992 cult favorite. The film follows a pair of college students who aim to unearth the truth behind Candyman, an urban legend associated with a string of murders in the projects.
3) “Jaws” (1975) — ‘Steven Spielberg’s don’t-go-in-the-water film reshaped the way we perceived sharks, boats and the film industry forever. Peele’s admiration can be seen in “Us,” where little Jason wears a “Jaws’” T-shirt at the beginning of the story.
2) “The Witch” (2015) — Peele found a kindred spirit with director Robert Eggers, whose debut film explores familial dynamics through Puritans dealing with sinister forces in16th-century Massachusetts.
“I really enjoyed ‘The Witch’, which had such an elevated style to it, and it really brought the gravity of introducing us to a real-life actual witch, with a capital W. I thought it was really great,” explained the director.
1) “The Fly” (1986) — During an interview for the Wall Street Journal, Jordan Peele cited David Cronenberg’s remake of “The Fly” as “the first horror movie that really got to me.” The film centers on an eccentric scientist (Jeff Goldblum) who get scrambled with a housefly while using a teleportation device.
Have you seen all of these films? Nope? Then, get out.