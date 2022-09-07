In this week’s movie review, we found the new horror movie “Barbarian” to be somewhat confusing name. It’s hard to come up with just the right title for a movie. My son directed a horror film with the working title of “The Stay,” but it got released as “The Overnight.” Another of his flicks was titled “Shopping Cart Massacre.”

So we thought we would look for unusual and catchy horror movie names. Maybe downright weird titles. For this, we turned to IMDb (the Internet Movie Database). Yes, there are more than 10 here … if that’s a problem, sic a mad, mutated killer monster on me!

srhoades@aol.com