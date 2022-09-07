In this week’s movie review, we found the new horror movie “Barbarian” to be somewhat confusing name. It’s hard to come up with just the right title for a movie. My son directed a horror film with the working title of “The Stay,” but it got released as “The Overnight.” Another of his flicks was titled “Shopping Cart Massacre.”
So we thought we would look for unusual and catchy horror movie names. Maybe downright weird titles. For this, we turned to IMDb (the Internet Movie Database). Yes, there are more than 10 here … if that’s a problem, sic a mad, mutated killer monster on me!
Here are our picks from IMDb’s offerings:
10. “Killer Klowns From Outer Space” (1988), “Vampire Whores From Outer Space” (2005), “I Married a Monster From Outer Space” (1958), “The Mildew From Planet Xonader” (2005) — Invasion of alien monsters.
9. “Class of Nuke ‘Em High Part 3: The Good, The Bad and the Subhumanoid” (1994), “Return to Return to Nuke ‘Em High Aka Vol. 2” (2017) — Interesting education.
8. “Children Shouldn’t Play With Dead Things” (1972), “My Lovely Burnt Brother and His Squashed Brain” (1988), “Stuff Stephanie in the Incinerator” (1989), “Sometimes Aunt Martha Does Dreadful Things” (1971), and “The Horribly Slow Murder With the Extremely Inefficient Weapon” (2008) — Murder most foul.
7. “Gingerbread Man 2: Passion of the Crust” (2008), “Snow White: A Tale of Terror” (1997), “Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters” (2013) — Fairy tales can come true, it can happen to you.
6. “Bloodsucking Babes From Burbank” (2007), “Bloodsucking Pharaohs in Pittsburgh” (1991), “Biker Zombies From Detroit” (2001) “Bloodbath in Psycho Town” (1989), “Mexican Werewolves in Texas” (2005) — Geographic horrors.
5. “Santa Claus versus the Zombies” (2010), “Jesse James Meets Frankenstein’s Daughter” (1966), ”Bonnie & Clyde vs. Dracula” (2008) — Mix ‘em and match ‘em opponents.
3. “Sorority Babes in the Slimeball Bowl-O-Rama” (1988), “Sorority Babes in the Dance-A-Thon of Death” (1991), “Bachelor Party in the Bungalow of the Damned” (2008) — Those crazy college kids.
2. “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies” (2016), “Alice in Zombieland” (2012) — Literary mashups.
1. “Attack of the Killer Tomatoes!” (1978) — The classic!
OK, we will skip “Attack of the Killer Donuts” as being too derivative.
But where should we classify “The Rats Are Coming! The Werewolves Are Here!,” “Barely Legal Lesbian Vampires: The Curse of Ed Wood!,” “Fertilize the Blaspheming Bombshells,” or “Ticked Off Trannies With Knives”?
Or maybe studios should just keep it simple, like “I Bought a Vampire Motorcycle” or “The Cars That Ate Paris.”