Hugh Jackman is like a split personality: 1) the star of all those bare-chested, clawed “Wolverine” superhero movies, and 2) all his other roles. So let’s take a look at his top movies, according to critics’ rankings on the Rotten Tomatoes website.
10) “Les Misérables” (2012) — Ranked 70% on Rotten Tomatoes. Jackman returns to his singing roots in this big musical about the French Revolution. He plays Jean Valjean, being chased by the relentless Inspector Javert.
9) “Flushed Away” (2006) — Ranked 73% on Rotten Tomatoes. In this silly animated film, a pampered rodent (Jackman) enlists the help of a sewer scavenger (Kate Winslet) in finding his way back to his posh London flat. Kids liked it.
8) “Rise Of The Guardians” (2012) — Ranked 75% on Rotten Tomatoes. According to this animated fluff, immortal Guardians like Santa Claus (Alec Baldwin), the Easter Bunny (Jackman) and the Tooth Fairy (Isla Fisher) protect the world’s children from darkness and despair.
7) “Happy Feet” (2006) — Ranked 76% on Rotten Tomatoes. Jackman has a small voice role in this popular animation about penguins.
6) “The Prestige” (2006) — Ranked 76% on Rotten Tomatoes. Jackman and Christian Bale give us two 19th-century magicians pitted against each other in an abracadabra duel. Directed and written by Christopher Nolan and his brother Jonathan.
5) “Eddie the Eagle” (2016) — Ranked 81% on Rotten Tomatoes. A young Olympic hopeful is trained by a former ski jumper who now works as a snowplow driver (Jackman, of course).
4) “Prisoners” (2013) — Ranked 81% on Rotten Tomatoes. Jackman plays a parent whosde 6-year-old daughter has been kidnapped. Jake Gyllenhaal is the detective trying to find her.
3) “Missing Link” (2019) — Ranked 88% on Rotten Tomatoes. In this cute animated film, a Bigfoot (Zack Galifianakis) hires an explorer (Jackman) to reunite him with his long-lost relatives in the Himalayas.
2) “Bad Education” (2019) — Ranked 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. Based on a true story, Jackman plays a Long Island school superintendent whose embezzling is uncovered by a student reporter.
1) “Logan” (2017) — Ranked 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. To give other movies a chance to make the Top 10 list, we’re only going to give a spot to the best of Hugh Jackman’s “Wolverine” movies, “Logan.” But “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” “X2: X-Men United,” “X-Men,” and “The Wolverine” aren’t far behind.
Keep in mind, Jackman has appeared in more than 60 movies, so all of them couldn’t make this Rotten Tomatoes listing. Three films that critics didn’t like well enough to make the Top 10, but would have been on my list, are “Australia” (ranked 55%), “The Greatest Showman” (ranked 57), and “Real Steel” (ranked 60%).
What’s on your list?