With the new James Bond blockbuster opening this week, we thought it was time to take a look at the entire lineup of 007 films. This ranking is based on Rotten Tomatoes reviews by critics, a calculation that produces its famous Tomatometer score.
Interesting to note, “No Time to Die” — the new outing — scored No. 7 in the Top 10. Not bad out of 27 in all (counting the two “unofficial” films).
10) “Goldeneye” (1995) — Ranked 79% — Pierce Brosnan ushered in a suave and urbane Bond with his first outing.
9) “The Spy Who Loved Me” (1977) — Ranked 80% — Roger Moore added a wink-wink to his lighthearted portrayal of the spy.
8) “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” (1969) — Ranked 81% — George Lazenby’s singular appearance wasn’t bad at all.
7) “No Time to Die” (2021) — Ranked 83% — Daniel Craig’s exit from the Bond series plays well.
6) “Thunderball” (1965) — Ranked 87% — Sean Connery’s charm came across even when faced with a swimming pool filled with sharks.
5) “Skyfall” (2012) — Ranked 92% — Daniel Craig was impressive in this smart, sexy action thriller.
4) “Casino Royale” (2006) — Ranked 94% — Dumping all the gadgets, Daniel Craig delivered a “caustic, haunted, intense reinvention of 007.”
3) “Dr. No” (1962) — Ranked 95% —Sean Connery kicked off the Bond franchise in style.
2) “From Russia With Love” (1963) — Ranked 93% — Sean Connery’s second Bond film was a “razor-sharp, briskly-paced Cold War thriller.
1) “Goldfinger” (1964) — Ranked 99% — Best of the best, Sean Connery drives an Aston Martin, fights Oddjob, and foils Goldfinger’s plan to rob Fort Knox. Also, it gave us the line “Shaken, not stirred.”
Did we leave any of your favorites off the list? Maybe Woody Allen as Jimmy Bond in the original “Casino Royale” … not!