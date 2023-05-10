Love her or hate her, you’ll have to admit Jane Fonda is a talented and resilient actress. From her lineage of being Henry Fonda’s daughter to her days as Hanoi Jane, from being an exercise guru to the wife of media mogul Ted Turner, she’s had an interesting history.

So we turned to Golden Derby, the website that predicts Hollywood races, for a list of Jane’s Top 10 movies:

srhoades@aol.com