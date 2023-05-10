Love her or hate her, you’ll have to admit Jane Fonda is a talented and resilient actress. From her lineage of being Henry Fonda’s daughter to her days as Hanoi Jane, from being an exercise guru to the wife of media mogul Ted Turner, she’s had an interesting history.
So we turned to Golden Derby, the website that predicts Hollywood races, for a list of Jane’s Top 10 movies:
10) “Agnes of God” (1985) — Fonda is “intelligent, compassionate and very sympathetic” as the psychiatrist trying to figure out how a young nun in a convent became pregnant and why the child was murdered and who did it. Her co-stars Anne Bancroft and Meg Tilly walked off with the Oscar nominations for this adaptation of the hit Broadway play.
9) “The Morning After” (1986) — Fonda elevates what could have been a standard crime drama into a fantastic showcase for her talents. She plays an alcoholic, fading movie star who wakes up one morning in bed with a dead man. As she desperately flees the scene, she meets another alcoholic (Jeff Bridges) who helps her try to figure out if she killed the man or not.
8) “Barefoot in the Park” (1967) — The play “was the first huge hit of Neil Simon’s Broadway playwriting career. Robert Redford and Mildred Natwick recreated the roles they originated on Broadway in this film adaptation. Fonda took over the lead female role, which had been originated on stage by Elizabeth Ashley. This film is the peak of Fonda’s early romantic comedy career and a personal favorite of hers.
7) “Julia” (1977) — Fonda gives a standout performance as writer Lillian Hellman. Remembrances of the film are sometimes clouded by other events, such as Vanessa Redgrave’s highly controversial Oscar acceptance speech. All that aside, Fonda is at peak form and the film marks a new maturity and confidence in her acting. She perfectly captures the dark and brooding elements of her character, and her scenes with Jason Robards as Hellman’s partner, Dashiell Hammett, are particularly well done.
6) “Nine to Five” (1980) — This is a landmark film on the issue of women in the workplace. Fonda produced this film and generously took the least interesting of the three female lead roles. Her co-stars (Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton) walked away with the more memorable comedic moments of the film.
5) “The China Syndrome” (1978) — Fonda is intense in this film about a reporter covering a potential disaster at a nuclear power plant. The film made history when, shortly after its release, the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania nearly melted down.
4) “On Golden Pond” (1981) — This is the most personal work Fonda has ever done in screen. Here we witness an adult daughter trying to make peace with her distant, aging father before he dies. The story mirrored Fonda’s own relationship with her father, Henry Fonda. She also produced the film, which would finally win her father his first Oscar after a nearly 50 film career. Katharine Hepburn also won a Best Actress Oscar for the film, and Fonda herself was nominated for Best Supporting Actress.
3) “Coming Home” (1978) — Fonda won her second Best Actress Oscar for this story of the wife of a military officer (Bruce Dern) who has an affair with a disabled Vietnam vet (Jon Voight) while her husband is overseas. Fonda also produced this film, which was highly personal for her, being she was actively protesting of the Vietnam War.
2) “They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?” (1969) — This was the film that established Fonda as a serious actress. After nearly 10 years of making mostly comedies, the actress proved her depth in this film set in a Depression-era dance marathon where contestants are pushed to their emotional and physical limits all in order to win a cash prize.
1) “Klute” (1971) — This is clearly Fonda’s best performance. She plays a model who moonlights as a prostitute. Her character is being stalked by some creep, which brings in Donald Sutherland as a detective named Klute. She won her first Oscar for this performance. Fonda was quite active in the anti-Vietnam movement, and the Academy feared that she would use her win to make a political speech. However, she followed her father’s advice and said, “There is a great deal to say, and I’m not going to say it tonight.”
An interesting career. And her new film “Book Club: The Next Chapter” proves there’s more to come.