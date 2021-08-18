A few weeks ago, we looked at movies about King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table. As readers often do, many wrote in suggesting additions to the list. So here is a second look at movies about knights.
A tip of the hat to movie mavens Sheldon Davidson, Ben Volpian and Harvey Johnson for these new contributions to our Top 10 list.
10) “Camelot” (1967) — The musical starring Richard Harris, Franco Nero and Vanessa Redgrave” about the land where it never rains till sundown. The film was directed by my old acquaintance Josh Logan, based on the popular Lerner and Lowe stage play.
9) “Knightriders” (1981) — Horrormeister George A. Romero gives us a modern take on the Knights of the Round Table by portraying them on motorcycles. My friend Amy Ingersoll has a prominent role in this tale of a medieval re-enactment troupe jousting on bikes.
8) “Lancelot du Lac” (1974) — A French fantasy drama written and directed by the great Robert Bresson … as usual using amateur actors.
7) “The Adventures of Quentin Durward” (1955) — Robert Taylor stars as honorable but penniless Scottish knight Quentin Durward who agrees to go to France to find out if the Countess of Marcroy would be a suitable wife for his aged uncle. Kay Kendall stars as the beautiful young heiress.
6) “The Black Knight” (1954) — Alan Ladd is the title character who, along with Peter Cushing and Patrick Troughton as two conspirators — attempts to overthrow King Arthur.
5) “Sword of Lancelot” (1963) — The Camelot legend starring Cornel Wilde and his real-life wife at the time, Jean Wallace, as Lancelot and Guinevere.
4) “A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court” (1949) — Yes, the musical starring Bing Crosby. It’s based on the novel by Mark Twain.
3) “Dragonslayer” (1981) — Starring Peter MacNicol as a young wizard who is hunting for a dragon. “Really good and very interesting. I thoroughly enjoyed this movie,” says Ben Volpian.
2) “Knights of the Round Table” (1953) — Robert Taylor, Ava Gardner and Mel Ferrer headline this one in which Sir Lancelot, Queen Guinevere, King Arthur and Merlin join forces for a grand joust. “Not even close to being what could have been an epic,” says Ben, “but I like it, especially with Ava Gardner in it. Maybe they should have changed the ending with Taylor and Gardner getting together. At least that’s how I would have ended it.”
1) “Ivanhoe” (1952) — Robert Taylor, Joan Fontaine and Elizabeth Taylor star in this classic. “Great movie,” says my pal Sheldon Davidson. Based on the novel by Sir Walter Scott, the film was the first in an unofficial trilogy made by the same director, producer and star (Robert Taylor). The others were “Knights of the Round Table” (1953) and “The Adventures of Quentin Durward” (1955).
With this we will leave you to contemplate the ones we’ve left off — like “Knights of the Square Table,” “King Arthur Was a Gentleman,” or the more recent “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.”