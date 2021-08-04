Along with this week’s review of “The Green Knight,” we wanted to take a look at the Top 10 movies about knights — you know, those medieval guys in armored suits who sat at a Round Table when not rescuing damsels in distress or slaying dragons and such.
Sometimes we share lists from other critics or websites if they offer an interesting point of view. That’s why this week we look at the rankings of GQ Magazine. Best known for their sartorial opinions, we wondered what they would have to say about people who wore tin suits (excluding Iron Man and that rusty guy from “The Wizard of Oz”).
To our delight, GQ surprised us with some off-the-wall choices:
10) “Transformers: The Last Knight” (2017) — See what we mean? Who would have ever thought to put a movie about mechanized aliens on a King Arthur list — GQ, that’s who! They say, “We can assure you that it does include elements of Arthurian legend, bastardized by Michael Bay’s ham-handed touch though they might be. The subplot, which everyone has otherwise forgotten, is that Merlin was a Transformer, or he summoned the Transformers to earth back in the day, or something, and Mark Wahlberg and his associate robots need to find Merlin’s staff to stop something bad happening.”
9) “Tristan And Isolde” (2006) — Stoner hero James Franco plays a knight. “This one follows the love triangle between King Marke of Cornwall (Rufus Sewell), his sworn knight Tristan (Franco) and Marke’s wife, Isolde (Sophia Myles). The three are cut-price versions of Arthur, Lancelot and Guinevere, respectively.”
8) “First Knight” (1995) — We’ll watch any movie that features Sean Connery, even creepy ones. “If a 65-year-old Arthur getting it on with a Guinevere less than half his age is the kind of thing you’re into, this film will have you aflutter … King Arthur was played by none other than Sean Connery, caught up in a love triangle completed by the then 30-year-old Julia Ormonde and Richard Gere as Lancelot.”
7) “King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword” (2017) — Madonna’s ex directs Charlie Hunnam. “Guy Ritchie’s big-money take on the Arthurian legend was about as far away from tradition as you could possibly get … It wasn’t great, but it was nowhere near as terrible as people made out and a certain type of 14-year-old boy will absolutely relish it.”
6) “King Arthur” (2004) — “One of those brave, gritty ‘true story behind the legend’ retellings of a classic … Arthur, here, is Clive Owen and he’s backed up by a Guinevere reinterpreted as a Celtic warrior woman, played by Keira Knightley.” There was a controversy over the studio airbrushing the movie posters to give Knightly larger breasts. So she posed topless to show she was proud of what she had.
5) “Merlin” (2008-12) — OK, this is a TV series. But we will give GQ a pass on this one. “Here, the emphasis is shifted from Arthur and his noble knights to his traditional mentor, Merlin. But there’s not a white beard to be seen. Instead, Merlin is a dark-eyed, Sherlock-esque young man with razor blade-sharp cheekbones, putting the show bang on course for prime fan fiction territory.”
4) “Excalibur” (1981) — “This campy, soft-focus 1981 John Boorman vehicle launched the career of just about every male Irish actor over 50, with Ciarán Hinds, Liam Neeson and Gabriel Byrne all showing up … It’s big, it’s showy and dramatic, everyone clanks around in massive suits of plate armor with huge shoulder pauldrons that are particularly appropriate for the 1980s…” Still one of the better Arthurian tellings.
3) “The Sword In The Stone” (1963) — Disney gets into the act. “Apart from the fact it features one of the most terrifying witches ever committed to celluloid, ‘The Sword In The Stone’ is a deeply charming classic, one of those that stays with you from childhood and comes flooding back the moment someone says ‘Higitus Figitus.’ ”
2) “Shrek The Third” (2007) — Mike Myers reprises his role as the jolly green ogre in this third ‘Shrek’ movie. “Shrek doesn’t like the politics of kingship, which he has been forced into after inheriting the throne of Far Far Away …”
1) “Monty Python And The Holy Grail” (1975) — This film “makes it on to the top of this list on the strength of ‘strange women lying in ponds distributing swords is no basis for a system of government’ alone … Let’s face it: romantic Arthurian legend is prime for parody, with its nonsensical chivalric codes and fair maidens … The Pythons just understood that 40-odd years earlier than the rest of us.” All we can say is, “Spamalot!”
Admittedly, GQ was taking a look at “broadly Arthurian” pop culture. But we like their cockeyed concept of chivalry. But if you’re going that far afield, where is “Tortilla Flat” with Spencer Tracy?
Do you have any to add, Sir Reader?