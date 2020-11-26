We’ve looked at the top 10 tallest actor and the top 10 smallest actors. My movie buddy Sheldon Davidson has looked at the physicality of Hollywood actors even more closely — exploring which ones are left-handed?
Left-handedness is far less common than right-handedness. Studies show that only 10% of the population are southpaws.
According to Scientific American, an above-average quota of high achievers have been left-handed.
Here’s how it applies to some of your favorite actors:
10) Keanu Reeves (“The Matrix”) — There can be but One. No, make that one out of 10.
9) Mark Wahlberg (“The Fighter”) — Marky Mark came out of left field.
8) Tom Cruise (“Top Gun”) — Flying high on the port side.
7) Matthew Broderick (“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”) — This bad boy uses that back hand.
6) Spike Lee (“Do The Right Thing”) — The actor-director favors his left hand.
5) Pierce Brosnan (“The World Is Not Enough”) — James Bond a leftie? Look for his gun hand.
4) Bruce Willis (“Die Hard”) — Yippee-ki-yay … uh, never mind.
3) Dennis Quaid (“The Day After Tomorrow”) — Dennis is a leftie; brother Randy is too.
2) Robert Redford (“The Natural”) — Say it ain’t so, Joe.
1) Robert De Niro (“Raging Bull”) — Yep, left-handed.
This is only my Top 10 favorite Hollywood lefties. Others include Morgan Freeman, Owen Wilson, Ben Stiller, Dan Aykroyd, Mark Hamill and Sly Stallone. Any others you’d like to add?