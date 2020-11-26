raging bull

Left-handed actor Robert De Niro portrayed right-handed boxer Jake LaMotta in the 1980 film ‘Raging Bull.’

We’ve looked at the top 10 tallest actor and the top 10 smallest actors. My movie buddy Sheldon Davidson has looked at the physicality of Hollywood actors even more closely — exploring which ones are left-handed?

Left-handedness is far less common than right-handedness. Studies show that only 10% of the population are southpaws.

According to Scientific American, an above-average quota of high achievers have been left-handed.

Here’s how it applies to some of your favorite actors:

10) Keanu Reeves (“The Matrix”) — There can be but One. No, make that one out of 10.

9) Mark Wahlberg (“The Fighter”) — Marky Mark came out of left field.

8) Tom Cruise (“Top Gun”) — Flying high on the port side.

7) Matthew Broderick (“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”) — This bad boy uses that back hand.

6) Spike Lee (“Do The Right Thing”) — The actor-director favors his left hand.

5) Pierce Brosnan (“The World Is Not Enough”) — James Bond a leftie? Look for his gun hand.

4) Bruce Willis (“Die Hard”) — Yippee-ki-yay … uh, never mind.

3) Dennis Quaid (“The Day After Tomorrow”) — Dennis is a leftie; brother Randy is too.

2) Robert Redford (“The Natural”) — Say it ain’t so, Joe.

1) Robert De Niro (“Raging Bull”) — Yep, left-handed.

This is only my Top 10 favorite Hollywood lefties. Others include Morgan Freeman, Owen Wilson, Ben Stiller, Dan Aykroyd, Mark Hamill and Sly Stallone. Any others you’d like to add?

