After watching the new musical “Annette,” we got nostalgic for those musicals from the Golden Age of Hollywood. And no studio did them better than Metro-Goldwyn-Meyer.
Here’s my take on the Top 10 most important musicals produced by MGM.
10) “It’s Always Fair Weather” (1955) — Gene Kelly, Dan Daily and choreographer Michael Kidd give us three ex-GIs who meet up 10 years later to discover they don’t like each other anymore — all three having failed to achieve their dreams. But over the course of the movie, the punk, the hick and the snob find friendship again as they take on mobsters while sing and dancing.
9) “Anchors Aweigh” (1945) — Gene Kelly and Frank Sinatra are sailors on shore leave in Hollywood. They sing, they dance, they tour the city. And yes, they sing “Anchors Aweigh.”
8) “Gigi” (1958) — A great musical, but it has fallen out of grace — like “Daddy Long Legs” — for it pedophilic theme. Nobody is comfortable with old Maurice Chevalier singing “Thank Heaven for Little Girls” these days.
7) “Guys and Dolls” (1955) — Based on Damon Runyon short stories, this musical stars Frank Sinatra and (believe it or not) Marlon Brando as a pair of gamblers in New York City.
6) “Seven Brides For Seven Brothers” (1954) — Howard Keel and Jane Powell dance and sing up a storm in this retelling of the ancient Roman legend of the Rape of the Sabine Women in a Northwoods setting.
5) “The Band Wagon” (1953) — How could you list musicals without including one with Fred Astaire. We find Astaire playing a washed-up song-and-dance man trying to make a comeback. This is the film that introduced that defining song, “That’s Entertainment!”
4) “Meet Me in St Louis” (1944) — A Christmas musical with Judy Garland as one of four daughters who want to go to the 1904 Louisiana Purchase Exposition World’s Fair. Here we have such great musical numbers as “Meet Me in St. Louis,” “The Trolley Song” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”
3) “An American In Paris” (1951) — Credit Gene Kelly for the choreography set to the 1928 orchestral composition “An American in Paris” by George Gershwin. Kelly plays an exuberant expatriate in Paris trying to make it as a painter when he meets a beautiful French girl. The climax of the film is a 17-minute dialogue-free ballet sequence featuring Kelly and Leslie Caron (in her first film role) that cost almost a half-million dollars to shoot.
2) “The Wizard of Oz” (1939) — One of my favorite movies of all times, the moment when the screen switched from black-and-white to color was the moment I fell in love with the movies. Based on the L. Frank Baum book, we follow Dorothy (Judy Garland) and her dog, Toto, down the Yellow Brick Road in search of the Mighty Wizard who lives in the Emerald City there, somewhere over the rainbow.
1) “Singin’ In The Rain” — Unquestionably the best musical ever, Gene Kelly swinging on a lamppost will forever symbolize the best in Hollywood musicals. Kelly, Donald O’Connor and Debbie Reynolds relive the advent of “taking pictures” in Hollywood.
Wait! Where’s “The Sound of Music” and “Cabaret” and “Yankee Doodle Dandy”? Oh, they were made by 20th Century Fox and Allied Artist and Warner Bros. That’s for another list.