This week’s review of “The Professor and the Madman” called it “one of the best movies you have never seen!” So we went looking for more.
Here’s a list compiled by Marie Clare magazine (with my comments and ranking). They call it “Most Underrated Films of All Time That Deserve Your Attention.” I wouldn’t go quite that far, but these are films worth checking out, f’sure.
10) “In a World ...” (2013) — I like this movie about Hollywood’s world of voice-over actors, not just because it was written by and stars my friend’s daughter, Lake Bell, but also because it has a great comedy cast — from Rob Corddry to Demetri Martin to Nick Offerman.
9) “All I Wanna Do” (1998) — Kind of a chick flick, but remember this list came from Marie Claire. College girls (Gabby Hoffman, Kristen Dunst, et al.) protest their school going co-ed. No boys allowed. Well …
8) “Disobedience” (2017) — This “forbidden romance with a twist” gives us a woman who is an outcast of her Jewish Orthodox community. Dare she hook up with an old girlfriend?
7) “Just Wright” (2010) — A romance with Queen Latifah as a down-on-her-luck physical therapist who gets her big break when a famous NBA player (Common) needs her loving care.
6) “Chef” (2014) — A high-end chef wants to opens a food truck. Starring Jon Favre, Bobby Cannavale, John Leguizamo, Scarlett Johansson, Sofia Vergara, Robert Downey Jr. and Amy Sedaris – you don’t have to be a foodie to love it.
5) “Near Dark” (1987) — A horror movie on this list? You bet. But keep in mind this western-inspired vampire tale was written and directed by Oscar-winner Kathryn Bigelow.
4) “Mississippi Marsala” (1991) — One of the hottest underrated romantic dramas, a Black man and an Indian woman fall for each other. Yes, that handsome guy is Denzel Washington, so don’t act surprised.
3) “That Thing You Do” (1996) — An overlooked Tom Hanks movie? Say it ain’t so. But here it is — a film written, directed, and starring America’s favorite actor. Come along of a road trip as he helps propel a Beatles-like band to the big time.
2) “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind” (2019) — This one is based on the memoir of a Malawian teenager who invents a wind-powered electric water pump to help his small village survive a drought. It’s very watchable.
1) “Locke” (2014) — One hour and 25 minutes of watching a man drive to London while talking on his mobile phone? Tom Hardy makes it fascinating as we listen to him talk with wife, his kids, boss, subordinate and the imaginary ghost of his father in the backseat.
Any overlooked films on your list? C’mon, we’ll be binge-watching up till Christmas Eve.