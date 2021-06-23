Recently, we looked at the top 10 movie siblings. I promised to turn my gaze toward movie dynasties the next week, but I’m running behind.
By dynasty, we’ve defined it as three or more actors in one family spread over generations. That’s why you don’t see James and Josh Brolin on this list (only a father and son). Or the Baldwin brothers (one generation despite there being four of them).
So here are my picks:
10) The Sheens — Bad boy Charlie got to act out on TV’s “Two and A Half Men,” while his brother Emilio stuck mainly to modest movies (“Repo Man”). Their dad is Martin Sheen, an actor who has had a steady movie career as well as reigning as the U.S. president in TV’s “West Wing.”
9) The Gylennhaals — Maggie and Jake are the offspring of movie director Stephen and screenwriter Naomi Foner. Maggie got her start by appearing in films directed by her father while Jake debuted as Billy Crystal’s son in the 1991 film “City Slickers.” She got an Oscar nod for “Crazy Heart,” while her brother got one for “Brokeback Mountain.”
8) The Cusacks — Long-time boy-next-door John Cusack scored big in such films as “Say Anything” and “High Fidelity,” while funny girl Joan has popped up both in movies (“Working Girl”) and television series (“Shameless”). Their father is filmmaker Dick Cusack and an older sister is sometimes-actress Ann Cusack.
7) The Bridges — We grew up watching Lloyd Bridges don a wetsuit for TV’s “Sea Hunt,” but son Jeff became immortalized as The Dude in “The Big Lebowski” and went on to win a golden statuette for “Crazy Heart.” Brother Beau held his own with Jeff as lounge lizards in “The Fabulous Baker Boys.”
6) The Fondas – Henry Fonda wowed ‘em in “The Grapes of Wrath” and “12 Angry Men,” as well as winning an Oscar for “On Golden Pond.” Activist/actress Jane Fonda shared the screen with her dad in “On Golden Pond” and won her own Oscars for “Coming Home” and “Klute.” Her brother Peter scored big in “Easy Rider.”
5) The Douglases — The son of a ragman, Kirk Douglas was one of Hollywood’s greatest stars, appearing in movies ranging from “Spartacus” to “Lust for Life.” Son Michael Douglas (“Wall Street”) and his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones (“Chicago”) carry on the tradition. Kirk’s sons Eric, Joel and Peter are in show biz, too.
4) The Barrymores — John Barrymore (“Twentieth Century”) was a famous silent star known as The Great Profile. John Barrymore Jr. and his siblings Lionel and Ethel appeared in “Rasputin and the Empress” together. He was married to actress Dolores Costello for a time. Their son, John Drew Barrymore, was a sometimes actor (“The Centurion”) who married Jaid Barrymore (“Enchanted”). Their daughter Drew Barrymore (“E.T, The Extra-Terrestrial,” “Never Been Kissed”) is well-known to today’s movie and TV audiences.
3) The Carradines — I met John Carradine, the patriarch. He appeared in everything from “House of Frankenstein” to “Bluebeard.” Add his thespian sons David (TV’s “Kung Fu”), Robert (“Revenge of the Nerds”), Keith (“Nashville”), plus granddaughter Martha Plimpton (“The Goonies”) and you have quite an acting family.
2) The Willises/Moores — Bruce Willis (“Die Hard”) and Demi Moore (“Ghost”) are a power couple, even though no longer married. And daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah have had their moments on the screen. Throw in ex-hubby Ashton Kutcher and his now-wife Mila Kunis (”Black Swan”) and you have quite a brood.
10) The Coppolas — Director Francis Ford Coppola made that great “Godfather” trilogy, not to mention “Apocalypse Now.” His daughter, Sofia, made her mark directing “Lost in Translation.” Granddaughter Gia directed “Palo Alto.” Son Roman wrote “Moonrise Kingdom” and other good stuff. Nephew Jason Schwartzman starred in “Rushmore” and “Darjeeling Limited.” High-profile nephew Nicolas Cage did a great job in “Leaving Las Vegas” as well as appearing in a zillion other movies of mixed quality. And Nic’s son, Weston, is a movie soundman. What a family gathering that would be!
Certainly, the Redgraves belong on this list. And some of you will suggest the Chaplins. Or the Sutherlands. Or the Skarsgårds. And how about that mix-‘em-match-‘em hodgepodge of Fishers/Reynolds/Taylor?
Talk about a family business.