We’ve taken a couple of looks at movies with iconic endings — but there are too many to stop just yet. So here’s another list of 10 movies that feature memorable endings.
10) “The Life of Brian” (1979) — Brian (Graham Chapman) has been mistaken for the Messiah and is strung up on a cross waiting to die. But before he does, he and the thieves on the next cross begin to sing “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life.”
9) “Now, Voyager” (1942) — A spinster looks at her married lover (Paul Henreid), sighing, “Oh, Jerry, don’t let’s ask for the moon. We have the stars.”
8) “The Searchers” (1956) — A westerner (John Wayne) is so consumed with hatred for the Comanches who abducted his young niece that he decides to kill the girl when he learns she’s assimilated into their culture, but can he? The famous ending shot of Wayne silhouetted against the doorframe is painfully human.
7) “Night of the Living Dead” (1968) — After surviving a zombie attack, Ben (Duane Jones) is shot by the rescuing posse.
6) “Thelma and Louise” (1991) — In a final feminist gesture of solidarity, the two gal pals (Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis) drive off a cliff.
5) “Gone With the Wind” (1939) — Scarlett O’Hara (Vivien Leigh) vows “Tomorrow is another day” and the film closes with an incredible shot of her standing in front of a setting sun while the soaring Max Steiner score plays.
4) “Being There” (1979) — Chance the gardener (Peter Sellers) is mistaken for a wise man by president and others. The film’s whimsical ending shows Chance literally walking on water.
3) “Seven” (1995) — A crazed killer (Kevin Spacey) leads two cops (Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman) to an open field where a box is delivered. What’s inside is the shocker.
2) “The Usual Suspects” (1995) — In one of the most surprising endings in the history of movies, we learn the identity of the legendary crime lord Keyser Söze.
1) “Chinatown” (1974) — An associate cynically tells a private detective (Jack Nicholson), “Forget it, Jake. It’s Chinatown.”
Enough — or do you have more movies with great endings to add?