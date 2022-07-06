Recently, this column has looked at favorite movie quotes. And last week we explored famous last lines in movies. So it’s only natural that we tackle memorable opening movie lines.
Sometimes, opening and closing lines are similar. For example, “King Kong” opens with “Oh, no! It wasn’t the airplanes. It was Beauty killed the Beast.” — and closes with the same line.
But most opening lines are designed to introduce the story or grab your attention.
My friend Sheldon Davidson will object to those lines that were lifted from a book on which the movie was based. The beginning of “Love Story” is a good example: “What can you say about a 25-year-old girl who died? That she was beautiful and brilliant? That she loved Mozart and Bach, the Beatles, and me?” Book and the movie are the same, but you’ve gotta admit it gets your attention.
We take movies at face value, whether the opener is penned by some Hollywood hack or a bestselling author. The movie experience stands alone.
Here are my Top 10 favorite opening lines:
10. “Yo, ho, yo, ho, a pirate’s life for me. Yo, ho, yo, ho, it’s a pirate’s life for me …” — “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” (2003).
9. Tie: “I believe in America. America has made my fortune.” — “The Godfather” (1972).
Tie: “As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster. To me, being a gangster was better than being President of the United States.” — “Goodfellas” (1990).
8. “He was the most extraordinary man I ever knew.” — “Lawrence of Arabia” (1962).
7. “Did you know that there are more people with genius IQs living in China than there are people of any kind living in the United States?” — “The Social Network” (2010).
6. Tie: “There’s an old joke: Two elderly women are at a Catskill Mountain resort. And one of ‘em says: ‘Boy, the food in this place is really terrible.’ The other one says: ‘Yeah, I know. And such small portions.’ Well, that’s essentially how I feel about life. Full of loneliness and misery and suffering and unhappiness, and it’s all over much too quickly.” — “Annie Hall” (1977).
Tie: “I was sitting with my friend Arthur Kornblum in a restaurant. It was a cafeteria and this beautiful girl walked in and I turned to Arthur and I said, ‘Arthur, you see that girl? I’m going to marry her.’ And two weeks later we were married and it’s over 50 years later and we are still married.” — “When Harry Met Sally” (1989).
5. “Hello. My name’s Forrest. Forrest Gump. You want a chocolate? I could eat about a million and a half of these. My momma always said life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.” — “Forrest Gump” (1994).
4. “People do not give it credence that a young girl could leave home and go off in the wintertime to avenge her father’s blood, but it did happen.” — “True Grit” (1969, 2010).
3. “I was 12 going on 13 the first time I saw a dead human being.” — “Stand By Me” (1986).
2. “It was the summer of 1963, when everybody called me Baby and it didn’t occur to me to mind. It was before Kennedy got shot, before The Beatles, when I wanted to join the Peace Corps and I didn’t think I’d ever find a guy as great as my dad.” — “Dirty Dancing” (1987).
1. “Last night, I dreamt I went to Manderley again.” — “Rebecca” (1940).
And one Honorable Mention: “Maycomb was a tired old town, even in 1932 when I first knew it. Somehow, it was hotter then. Men’s stiff collars wilted by 9 in the morning. Ladies bathed before noon after their three o’clock naps. And by nightfall were like soft teacakes with frosting from sweating and sweet talcum. The day was 24 hours long but it seemed longer.” — “To Kill a Mockingbird” (1962).
And perhaps the most famous opening line ever: “Rosebud” — “Citizen Kane” (1941).
Do you have a favorite movie opening line to add?