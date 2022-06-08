Our recent list of Top 10 Favorite Movies drew lots of response, with readers sharing their own faves. There were too many to reference here, enough to fill dozens of columns. So we’ve decided to change topics — kind of. This week we’re going to look at favorite movie quotes.
We’ll kick off the discussion by sharing the American Film Institute’s list, selected in 2005 by a jury consisting of 1,500 film artists, critics, and historians.
Let’s see how they stack up against your favorites.
10)“You talking to me?” — Robert De Niro, “Taxi Driver” (1976)
9)“Fasten your seatbelts. It’s going to be a bumpy night.” — Bette Davis, “All About Eve” (1950)
8) “May the Force be with you.” — Harrison Ford, “Star Wars” (1977)
7)“All right, Mr. DeMille, I’m ready for my close-up.” — Gloria Swanson, “Sunset Boulevard” (1950)
6) “Go ahead, make my day.” — Clint Eastwood, “Sudden Impact” (1983)
5)“Here’s looking at you, kid.” — Humphrey Bogart, “Casablanca” (1942)
4)“Toto, I’ve a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore.” — Judy Garland, “The Wizard of Oz” (1939)
3)“You don’t understand! I coulda had class. I coulda been a contender. I coulda been somebody, instead of a bum, which is what I am.” — Marlon Brando, “On the Waterfront” (1954)
2)“I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse.” – Marlon Brando, “The Godfather” (1972)
1)“Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn.” — Clark Gable, “Gone With the Wind” (1939)
OK, all good. But what about some of your own personal favorites?
“Forget it, Jake, it’s Chinatown.”
“Say hello to my little friend.”
“I have always depended on the kindness of strangers.”