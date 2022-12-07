Top 10 movie Santa Clauses

To get in the Christmas mood, let’s take a look at favorite movie Santas. Many actors have tried to fill the boots of St. Nicholas. So to help us narrow the field, we turned to Regal Cinemas for its Top 10 list of movie Santas:
10) Billy Bob Thornton: “Bad Santa” (2003) — Yep, Willie the Drunk has to be on the list. At least he’s not as murderous as the Santa in “Violent Night.” Even so, as funny as he is, Billy Bob Thornton’s take on Santa Claus is certainly not suitable for children.
9) Paul Giamatti: “Fred Claus” (2007) — This Vince Vaughn comedy about Santa’s jealous older brother brings a humanizing light to Santa Claus. Paul Giamatti plays a stressed-out, overworked Santa who has to content with his wannabe sibling.
8) Kurt Russell: “The Christmas Chronicles” (2018) — Kurt Russell offers a charming turn. “As an in-shape, more modern Kris Kringle,” notes Regal, “Russell may have brought us one of the best, fresh takes on the classic character.” Keep in mind, this is the actor who has given us movie portrays of Elvis, Snake Plissken and Wyatt Earp.
7) Jim Carrey: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000) — OK, not an actual “Santa” but a Santa imposter. Jim Carrey’s take on the Grinch as a sort of anti-Santa is one to remember.
6) Edward Asner: “Elf” (2003) — Will Farrell steals the show as the naive Buddy the Elf, but Ed Asner makes a great roly-poly Santa in this new holiday classic.
5) Tom Hanks: “The Polar Express” (2004) — As one of his several roles in this animated movie, Tom Hanks also voices Santa. “Though he doesn’t make his appearance until the end of the movie, this powerfully looming Santa brings the fear of God into the movie’s protagonist,” observes Regal.
4) Tim Allen: “The Santa Clause” (1994) — “Somehow, a movie where Santa falls off a roof and dies became one of the most beloved Christmas movies ever,” notes Regal reviewers. And this is all thanks to Tim Allen’s role as the reluctant replacement Santa Claus.
3) Edmund Gwenn: “Miracle on 34th Street” (1947) — Edmund Gwenn‘s take on Kris Kringle in the original “Miracle on 34th Street” was so remarkable that he won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1948. He remains my favorite.
2) Stan Francis: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (1964) — This version of St. Nick makes a staple appearance every year in the 1960s Claymation homage to the cheery holiday song.
1) Richard Attenborough: “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994) — In this sweet remake, Richard Attenborough’s Santa is “sweet, understanding, and devoutly committed to bringing joy to the children of the world, even at his own peril.” But not quite as ruthlessly as the Santa in “Violent Night.”
Which movie Santa would you have added to Regal Cinemas’ list?