Top 10 movie Santa Clauses

To get in the Christmas mood, let’s take a look at favorite movie Santas. Many actors have tried to fill the boots of St. Nicholas. So to help us narrow the field, we turned to Regal Cinemas for its Top 10 list of movie Santas:

10) Billy Bob Thornton: “Bad Santa” (2003) — Yep, Willie the Drunk has to be on the list. At least he’s not as murderous as the Santa in “Violent Night.” Even so, as funny as he is, Billy Bob Thornton’s take on Santa Claus is certainly not suitable for children.

