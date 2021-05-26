Hollywood is crowded with nepotism. And many siblings have followed brother or sister onto the silver screen. Call it a family affair.
Here’s a look at our 10 favorites:
10) Warren Beatty and Shirley MacLaine — Although a noted actor (“Splendor in the Grass,” “Heaven Can Wait”), Warren Beatty won an Oscar as Best Director for the movie “Red” (1981). Sister Shirley started off as a Broadway hoofer and went on to receive an Oscar for “Terms of Endearment” (1983).
9) James and Dave Franco — Although James fell afoul of the #MeToo movement, his showed his talent in “127 Hours.” Brother Dave is making his mark in sleepers like the magical “Now You See Me.”
8) Ralph and Joseph Fiennes — Ralph Nathaniel Twisleton-Wykeham-Fiennes is an English actor who first achieved success doing Shakespeare at the Royal National Theater, then went on to achieve fame in such movies as “Schindler’s List” and the “Harry Potter” epics. His brother has followed in Shakespearean roles as well as movies like “Shakespeare in Love.”
7) Dakota and Elle Fanning — Both young actresses have had successful movie careers (Dakota: “Man on Fire,” the “Twilight” saga; and Elle: “We Bought a Zoo,” “Maleficent”). They once played the same character at different ages in “I Am Sam.”
6) Michael and Virginia Madsen — Tough guy Michael made his mark in Quentin Tarantino movies (“Reservoir Dogs,” the “Kill Bill” flicks), and sister Virginia was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in the movie “Sideways.”
5) Rooney and Kate Mara — You’ve seen Patricia Rooney Mara kick butt in “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” and Kate Rooney Mara as a superhero in “Fantastic Four.” However, these thespian sisters don’t come from traditional Hollywood royalty. Their parents are Kathleen McNulty Rooney, whose family owns the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Timothy Christopher Mara, whose family owns the New York Giants — NFL billionaires.
4) Dennis and Randy Quaid — For years Dennis has wooed viewers with his easy-going style in films like “The Big Easy,” and “The Parent Trap”; his wonky brother made a lasting impression as Cousin Eddie in those “National Lampoon’s Vacation” movies.
3) Chris and Liam Hemsworth — Liam is best known for his co-starring role in “The Hunger Games,” while Marvel audiences will recognize Chris as the titular lead in “Thor.”
2) Luke and Owen Wilson — Debuting together in “Bottle Rocket,” they have had many individual successes (Luke: “Old School,” Owen: “Midnight in Paris”). Their brother Andrew is also an actor.
1) Ben and Casey Affleck — The brothers shared the screen for the first time in “Good Will Hunting” (1997) for which Ben won an Oscar. Ben has gone on to make acclaimed movies like “Argo” and “Gone Baby Gone” — as well as a few clunkers like “Gigli.” Casey won an Oscar for “Manchester by the Sea.”
Big families. Big family ties.
More? Next week we will look at those multigenerational Hollywood dynasties.