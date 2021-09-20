After watching “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” we wanted to see more movies about big-time ministers, tent-show revivalists and faith healers. This is not to say all are charlatans or crooks, but those in these movies are for the most part. As you can see, “Elmer Gantry" has always been a favorite. But there were more movies about faith healers than you might expect.
Here’s our Top 10 recommendations.
10) “The World and the Woman” (1916) — This story of a prostitute turned faith healer is historically important in that it marks the screen debut of legendary actress Jeanne Eagels.
9) “The Miracle Man” (1932) — A gang plans to use a deaf, dumb and nearly blind faith healer to take advantage of the public’s gullibility. Chester Morris leads the gang; Harry Bosworth is the patriarch.
8) “UFOria” (1984) — A small-time con man joins forces with his old friend, a big-time faith healer who fences stolen cars at his revival tent. Fred Ward plays the drifter; Harry Dean Stanton is the duplicitous Brother Bud.
7) “Sympathy for Delicious” (2010) — A newly paralyzed DJ gets more than he bargained for when he seeks out the world of faith healing. Mark Ruffalo won a special jury prize at Sundance for his role as Father Joe.
6) “Old Vic: In Camera – Faith Healer” (2020) — A faith healer, his wife and manager tour Great Britain curing people. Martin Sheen plays the man with the touch.
5) “Mr. North” (1988) — A stranger to a small Rhode Island town is the subject of rumors that he has the ability to heal people’s ailments. Anthony Andrews plays the man with the electrical discharge.
4) “Marjoe” (1972) — This is the true story of one-time child evangelist and faith healer Marjoe Gortner. The son of professional evangelists, Gortner was preaching on the Southern tent-revival circuit by the age of 3. This documentary won an Oscar.
3) “The Master” (2012) — It tells the story of a World War II veteran who meets the leader of a religious movement known as “The Cause.” The vet joins The Cause and begins traveling along the East Coast with the Master to spread his teachings. Joaquin Phoenix was nominated for an Oscar for his role as the follower; Phillip Seymour Hoffman got a nod for portraying the title character; and Amy Adams was nominated for a statuette, too.
2) “Leap of Faith” (1992) — A fake faith healer is stranded in a small town where he discovers he can’t fool all of the people all of the time. Steve Martin and Debra Winger take center stage in this wonky tent revival.
1) “Elmer Gantry” (1960) — A fast-talking traveling salesman with a charming, loquacious manner convinces a sincere evangelist that he can be an effective preacher for her cause. Burt Lancaster won an Oscar as Best Actor for this Bible-thumper role; Shirley Jones won an Oscar as Best Actress; and Richard Brooks picked up one for Best Adapted Screenplay.
Two others almost made the list:
“Preacherman” (1971) — Phony backwoods preacher Amos T. Huxley stays in a small North Carolina town long enough to fleece his congregation, swindle the profits from a moonshine still and seduce dumb blonde.
“Sister Aimee” (2019) — America’s most famous evangelist is a woman looking for a way out. Fed up with her own success, and swept up in her lover’s daydreams about Mexico, she finds herself on a wild road trip to the border.