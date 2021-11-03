Sorry, an error occurred.
Marvel’s “Eternals” is not the only movie with characters who live forever. Fantasy and horror films are crowded with longevity.
We turned to Ranker.com to look at the Top 10 movies about monsters and warriors and superheroes who can’t seem to die.
10) “The Mummy” (1999) — Brendan Frasier accidentally awakens a mummy who begins to wreak havoc as he searches for the reincarnation of his long-lost love.
9) “Hancock” (2008) — Will Smith is flying high as a down-and-out superhero who hires a publicist to put him back on top.
8) “Blade” (1998) — Wesley Snipes portrays a half-vampire who hunts bloodsuckers in the early Marvel outing.
7) “Dracula Untold” (2014) — A horror film that re-imagines the story of Vlad the Impaler, with Luke Evans in the title role.
6) “The Age of Adaline” (2015) — This romantic fantasy gives us Blake Lively as a woman who stops aging after an accident at the age of 29.
5) “Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles” (1994) — This American romantic horror film stars Tom Cruise as the vampire Lestat.
4) “Deadpool” (2016) — Ryan Reynolds finally gets it right with this wise-cracking Marvel superhero who is essentially immortal.
3) “Highlander” (1986) — An ages-old battle between immortal warriors, a cult film that launched Christopher Lambert to stardom.
2) “The Old Guard” (2020) — Charlize Theron leads a team of centuries-old warriors with unexplained regenerative healing abilities who work as mercenaries, taking missions that help people.
1) “The Man from Earth” (2007) — College professors learn that a retiring colleague (David Lee Smith) is thousands of years old.
Did you live through that list of movies about immortals? If so, you may want to add a few favorites of your own.
