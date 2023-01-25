Missing person mysteries are a familiar subgenre. The new film “Missing’ calls to mind some of our favorites.
This week we turned to Tom Jolliffe at Flickering Myth for his ranking of Top 10 Missing Person movies:
10) “Searching” — This recent indie hit inspired the making of the new film “Missing.” John Cho stood out as the lead. “Another nice touch was the creative choice in playing the film entirely from a screen’s eye view, whether it was from a phone, CCTV, webcam and more. We only ever see characters through a physical source, as Cho searches systematically for his missing daughter. The pacing is great and there’s an increasingly discomforting sense that the search might be fruitless, or grim. Plenty of twists along the way, whilst the film never strains logic too much.”
9) “The Vanishing” — A young couple stops at a service station while driving across France. When the woman Saskia (Johanna ter Steege) disappears, Rex (Gene Bervoets) searches for her in vain. Years later, the man (Bernard-Pierre Donnadieu) responsible for her abduction sends letters to Rex, offering to meet and give him closure. Rex’s obsession makes this inevitable, but final sequences will leave an indelible mark on the viewer.
8) “L’Avventura” — While on a boat trip with her boyfriend and her BFF, Anna disappears. While searching over the island, an ill-timed romance springs up between the two. Soon the fate of Anna becomes secondary to the guilty romance. Director Michelangelo Antonioni gets the best out of actress Monica Vitti.
7) “Burning” — Lee Chang-dong’s film explores the romance between two old school friends, Jong-su and Hae-mi. However, it becomes a strange love triangle just before Hae-Mi disappears. What happened to her is the burning question.
6) “Shutter Island” — Teddy Daniels (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his partner Chuck (Mark Ruffalo) head to an island asylum to investigate the mysterious disappearance of a patient in the Martin Scorsese psychological thriller.
5) “Gone Girl” — Rosamund Pike delivers a show-stopping performance as the missing wife of Ben Affleck. Who’s the victim here?
4) “The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo” — “It’s a close call between original and remake, but the original is the one for me,” says Tom Jolliffe. In it, an investigative journalist (Michael Nyqvist) is sent to look into the mystery of a young woman who disappeared decades ago. Along the way, he hooks up with a tattooed hacker (Noomi Rapace) who gets involved in the search.
3) “Prisoners” — Searching for his missing daughter, a father (Hugh Jackman) is driven to taking the kind of action the police can’t. A policeman (Jake Gyllenhaal) silently cheers him on. Director Denis Villeneuve debuted with this bleak-but-brilliant crime drama.
2) “Klute” — A P.I (Donald Sutherland) is hired to find an old friend who has gone missing. All he has to go on is the identity of a prostitute (Jane Fonda) thought to be the last person to see the missing person alive. Directed by Alan J. Pakula, it slowly evolves to a tension-filled finale.
1) “The Lady Vanishes” — Director Alfred Hitchcock often used mysterious disappearances as a plot element. Think: “Vertigo,” “Psycho,”and “Rear Window.” But early on, he gave us “The Lady Vanishes,” where a lady seemingly disappeared from a moving train. All masterpieces.
I would have added “The Searchers,” that classic John Ford Western starring John Wayne as a Civil War veteran searching for a girl taken by Comanches. Maybe not totally political correct these days, but still a great movie.
What missing person movies would you have included on this list?