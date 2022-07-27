This week’s movie review about the “DC League of Super-Pets” got us thinking about pet movies … even if they’re not super. (Actually, all pets are super to their owners, I’d guess.)

In the past we’ve looked at the top 10 dog movies and, as it turns out, most pet movies are about dogs. Nonetheless, we’ve taken a new look and turned to a new source — Fur Haven Pet Products. They know their customers!

srhoades@aol.com

Tags

Recommended for you