This week’s movie review about the “DC League of Super-Pets” got us thinking about pet movies … even if they’re not super. (Actually, all pets are super to their owners, I’d guess.)
In the past we’ve looked at the top 10 dog movies and, as it turns out, most pet movies are about dogs. Nonetheless, we’ve taken a new look and turned to a new source — Fur Haven Pet Products. They know their customers!
10) “Beethoven” (1992) — A big dog takes on a dog-napping veterinarian and his henchmen. Charles Grodin, Bonnie Hunt.
9) “Turner & Hooch” (1989) — A detective adopts a slobbering dog to help catch a killer. Tom Hanks, Mare Winningham.
8) “All Dogs Go to Heaven” (1989) — A canine angel goes back to earth to befriend an orphan girl who can speak to animals. Burt Reynolds, Dom Deluise.
7) “Hachi: A Dog’s Tail” (2009) — A college professor bonds with an abandoned dog. Richard Gere, Joan Allen.
6) “Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey” (1993) — Three pets go in search of their owners in faraway San Francisco. Michael J. Fox, Sally Field.
5) “Because of Winn-Dixie” (2005) — A dog helps a lonely young girl make new friends in a new town. AnnaSophia Robb, Jeff Daniels.
4) “Lady and the Tramp” (2019) — The romantic tale of a sheltered show dog and a streetwise mutt. Barbara Luddy, Larry Roberts.
3) “A Dog’s Purpose” (2017) — A dog discovers his purpose in life over the course of several lifetimes and owners. Dennis Quaid, Josh Gad.
2) “Marley & Me” (2008) — A family learns important life lessons from their neurotic dog. Owen Wilson, Jennifer Aniston.
1) “The Secret Life of Pets” (2016) — The quiet life of a terrier is upended when his owner takes in a stray. Louis C. K., Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart.
We could quibble with the list, cite which favorite dog movies were left off. But instead we will grumble about the list being dog-centric. What about other popular pets — gerbils and turtles and budgies? “The Secret Life of Pets” probably comes closest to being inclusive.
Maybe we will tackle movies about other species of pets next week …