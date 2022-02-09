Jim Smith, a Key West Realtor, wrote, “I enjoy your Top 10 listings in Paradise. I used to do a local radio show with Barbara Bowers on 106.9 FM. For one show I prepared a top 10 list of movies related to real estate.”
Hmm, interesting. I convinced Jim to let me share it:
10) “Poltergeist” (1982) — Yep, the housing development was built over an illegally relocated cemetery. And that upset the residents. Of the cemetery. Who communicated to the little girl through the TV. They’re baaaack!
9) “Chinatown” (1974) — Private investigator Jake Gittes is hired to tail a scheming husband, then murder. He uncovers municipal corruption as fresh water is diverted to develop arid farmland outside Los Angeles.
8) “Bugsy” (1991) — Mobster Bugsy Siegel moves from NY to CA. On a trip to Nevada, Bugsy comes up with the idea for hotels and casinos in the desert. It doesn’t work out for Bugsy, but Las Vegas is eventually developed.
7) “The Descendants” (2011) — Honolulu attorney manages his family trust of mega-million acres on Kauai. The heirs want their money, but the trustee wants to maintain the legacy. Oh, and a Realtor engaged in an affair.
6) “The War of the Roses” (1989) — A wealthy couple in a seemingly perfect marriage see it all fall apart. Material possessions become the centerpiece of a divorce battle. Real estate plays a big role.
5) “I Love You, Man” (2009) — The real estate theme runs through the background of this comedy, as a Realtor copes with day-to-day real estate issues, realizing he has no male friends, so he experiences a “bro-mance.” Really.
4) “99 Homes” (2015) — A down-on-their-luck family is evicted from a bank-owned property by an over-zealous “asset manager,” and the evictee then goes to work for the evictor, doing the bank’s dirty work.
3) “Pacific Heights” (1990) — It seemed like the perfect house, perfect tenant and perfect San Fran neighborhood, until they asked him to leave. Evictions bring out the worst in people! Know your landlord-tenant laws!
2) “The Money Pit” (1986) — A couple buys a distressed “good deal” and immediately it becomes a nightmare with structural collapses, electrical fires, plumbing clogs and permitting headaches. Not for the squeamish.
1. “Glengarry Glen Ross” (1992) — This is at the top of almost all the lists! The underside of real estate: high pressure sales, cut-throat competition among colleagues. The ABCs of real estate: Always Be Closing!
Jim had one other entry worth noting, but not one you’d expect: “Avatar.” He said, “I didn’t think of this one, but it but it was about taking-over another planet (Pandora) for the purpose of developing it, right? Just get those pesky trees out of the way … and the indigenous Na’vi people.
How about you? Any real estate movie you’d nominate for the list?
As for me, I’d give a nod to that Cary Grant classic, “Mr. Blanding Builds a Dream House.”