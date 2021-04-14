This week we reviewed “A Glitch in the Matrix,” a documentary that examined the concept of simulated reality. There have been some good movies and TV shows with this Am-I-really-here? theme.
With the advent of artificial reality goggles and computer games that seem all to real, maybe it’s a good question to ask.
So we turned to the InterestingEngineering.com website to get a list of 10 of the best movies (and TV shows) on this brain-twisting topic.
10) “Westworld” (2016-) — OK, this is technically a television series, but in these days of streaming video who can tell the difference? Based on a concept by the late author Michael Crichton, we have a high-tech Western theme park populated by androids (James Marsden, Thandiwe Newton, Evan Rachel Wood, et al.) who make the experience more real than real.
9) “Black Mirror” (2011-) — This great British sci-fi TV show has tackled simulated reality in at least three episodes — “San Junipero (Season 3, Episode 4), “Hang the DJ (Season 4, Episode 4), and “Playtest” (Season 3, Episode 2). Watch them — for real!
8) “Dark City” (1998) — A city without a sun is controlled by a mysterious group called “Strangers.” Is this world real or just an illusion? When he accused of a murder he can’t remember, John Murdoch (Rufus Sewell) sets out to discover the truth.
7) “Ready Player One” (2018) — People in 2045 visit a virtual reality universe called OASIS to escape their dreary daily lives. But when the game’s creator (Mark Rylance) dies, his avatar announces a contest in which the winner controls all. Can Wade (Tye Sheridan) win in a world where nothing’s real?
6) “eXistenZ” (1999) — A game designer (Jennifer Jason Leigh) creates a game in which you can’t tell reality from virtual reality. She finds herself pursued by assassins … or is she?
5) “The Thirteenth Floor” (1999) — People in a computer simulation of the year 1937 don’t realize they’re not real.
4) “Inception” (2010) — “Is it the reality or is it a dream? After a while, you lose track.” That the way the editors describe this Christopher Nolan classic about the thin line between reality and your life existing inside your head.
3) “Source Code” (2011) — A soldier (Jake Gyllenhaal) wakes up in somebody else’s body, with only eight minutes to stop a train bomber. Boom! and the challenge repeats itself. Is this Groundhog Day scenario real or created?
2) “The Truman Show” (1998) — An insurance salesman (Jim Carrey) lives in a cookie-cutter town and carries on his day-to-day activities without realizing it’s all fake — that he’s on a TV show.
1) “The Matrix” (1999) — The editors call this “one of the cult movies about the simulation theory.” They add, “It almost has everything you would want from a movie with the simulation theory theme. It has someone who learns that his whole life has been a lie, it has great action scenes, great fighting scenes, a gang who fights against the system, a good-looking lead actor and more. I mean, who would look for more in a movie?”
As Interesting Engineering summed it up: “Are we living in a simulation? Of course, not. But we all have that one friend who crazily believes in the idea that we actually live in a simulation. If you don’t have that friend, you must be that one.”