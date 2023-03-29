Filmmakers often see games as metaphors for life and death; games that involve challenges, gambles and an incentive to win at all costs. But movies based on existing board games can be a sketchy lot.
Here’s our Top 10 list. You’ll see what we mean.
10) “Candy Land: The Great Lollipop Adventure” (2005) — Candy Land is a board game by Hasbro that’s aimed at younger players. It requires minimal reading and basic counting skills. This direct-to-DVD movie expands the game by adding several fantasy characters (a gingerbread boy, a princess and several other characters made out of confectionaries) as they battle an evil lord to restore the utopian world of Candy Land to its former glory.
9) “The Seventh Seal” (1957) — This Swedish classic by Ingmar Bergman is as iconic as the game of chess itself. Taking place at the end of the Crusades, Max von Sydow plays a world-weary knight who returns to his home to find the land ravaged by the plague. When Death comes for the knight, he challenges Death to a game of chess to win back his own life.
8) “Battleship” (2012) — This strategic guessing game meant for two players was originally released by Milton Bradley in 1967. The object of the game is to sink your opponent’s battleship before he or she sinks yours. The movie adds a unique spin, the plot focusing on a team of warships that go up against a fleet of extraterrestrial ships. The cast includes Taylor Kitsch (“Friday Night Lights”), Alexander Skarsgård (TV’s “True Blood”), Liam Neeson (“Taken”) and singer Rihanna in her acting debut.
7) “Dungeons & Dragons” (2000) — The epic role-playing game has become a massive phenomenon. The movie version sports an ensemble cast that includes Richard O’Brien (“The Rocky Horror Picture Show”), Thora Birch (“Hocus Pocus”), Marlon Wayans (“White Chicks”) and Jeremy Irons (“House of Gucci”). Unfortunately, the overall execution didn’t do the source material justice. Two weak sequels followed, “Dungeons & Dragons: Wrath of the Dragon God” (2005) and the direct-to-DVD “Dungeons & Dragons 3: The Book of Vile Darkness.”
6) “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” (2023) — This new reboot (see accompanying review) restores honor to the game-based franchise.
5) “Ouija” (2014) — OK, it’s a bit of a stretch to classify Ouija Boards as board games. These devices are used to communicate with spirits. A scary movie based on the concept was produced in partnership between Blumhouse Productions (“Insidious,” “The Purge”) and Hasbro Studios (“Transformers,” “My Little Pony”). It’s about a girl named Laine (Olivia Cooke) who finds an old Ouija Board and tries to connect with a friend who recently died. Predictably, this opens a portal for an evil supernatural force.
4) “Ouija: Origin of Evil” (2016) — A later prequel performed much better with both critics and general audience members. Similar plot, of course.
3) “Jumanji” (1995) — The concept of Jumanji made board games feel exciting. Imagining your game pieces coming to life and transporting you to an exotic place. The impressive cast included comedian Robin Williams (“Mrs. Doubtfire,” “Good Will Hunting”), as well as a young Kirsten Dunst (“Spider-Man,” “Marie Antoinette”), Bonnie Hunt (“Cheaper by the Dozen”) and Jonathan Hyde (“Richie Rich,” “Anaconda”).
2) “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” (2017) — This reboot of Jumanji puts a modern spin on the 1995 classic. This action-packed comedy stars Dwayne Johnson (“Fast & Furious”), Jack Black (“School of Rock”), Karen Gillian (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) and Kevin Hart (“Get Hard”).
1) “Clue” (1985) — Among the movies based on board games, “Clue” is easily the best. This campy murder mystery was created in 1943 by a British board game designer named Anthony E. Pratt, but is now owned by Hasbro. The game features iconic characters like Miss Scarlet, Colonel Mustard and Professor Plum. The whole concept of the game is to find out “whodunnit” before your opponents. The movie version featured a powerhouse cast that included Michael McKean (“Better Call Saul,” “Best in Show”), Christopher Lloyd (“Back to the Future,” “Addams Family Values”), Colleen Camp (“Death Game,” “Smokey and the Bandit Part 3”) and Tim Curry (“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” “It”). Over the years the movie has amassed a large cult following.
We could have stretched the list a bit, adding such great films as “The Queen’s Gambit” or “Searching for Bobby Fischer.” Or even “Pokémon: Detective Pikachu.” But we elected to keep it simple for beginning players.