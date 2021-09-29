My own nostalgic list of movies based on cartoons would be different — “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?” would certainly be on this list, for example. But these Top 10 favorite movies based on popular cartoons are based on rankings at IMDb.
Keep in mind, limiting this list to pre-existing cartoons eliminated many films you might expected to see, like “Toy Story” or “Frozen.” And for some reason, it ignores all those comic-book-inspired Marvel movies.
Nevertheless, here’s the Top 10 movies based on cartoons as compiled by ScreenRant:
10) “The Flintstones” (1994) — Rank 4.9 out of 10 — The movie about this modern Stone Age family was full of bad puns and tacky set designs but it had big names attached to the project. You have to admit, John Goodman was perfectly cast as Fred. Yabba dabba doo!
9) “Garfield: The Movie” (2004) — Rank 5.0 — Although this one was a bit of a hairball at the box office, people loved the lazy pizza-loving cat as voiced by Bill Murray.
8) “Scooby-Doo” (2002) — Rank 5.1 — Considered “so bad it’s good” by fans, this not-so-shaggy dog story had some good plot twists.
7) “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed” (2004) — Rank 5.2 — Although the previous version didn’t impress critics, it scored big at the box office, guaranteeing a sequel. This one did better with its mysterious gang plot line. Both were written by James Gunn, who made it big with “Guardians of the Galaxy.”
6) “Popeye” (1980) — Rank 5.3 — Despite being directed by Robert Altman and featuring Robin Williams in the title role, this carbon copy of the old newspaper comic strip was pretty weak (spinach aside) at the box office. But it found fans, being that “its humor and charm are mostly pitch-perfect.”
5) “Tom & Jerry” (2021) — Rank 5.3 — Unfortunately, no remake will ever be as good as the old cartoons and comic books, but many people consider them way too violent for kids today.
4) “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000) — Rank 6.2 — At his peak, Jim Carrey could act goofy in a silly outfit – Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch, The Riddler in “Batman,” that rubber-faced guy in “The Mask” — and studios would hear the cash registers go ka-ching!
3) “Peter Rabbit” (2018) — Rank 6.6 — This was a novel first, but it was made famous by the British cartoon “The World of Peter Rabbit and Friends.”
2) “Paddington” (2014) — Rank 7.2 — This British movie about a stuffed bear was “barely on anyone’s radar,” but it ended up being one of the most beloved kid’s movies of recent years.
1) “Paddington 2” (2017) — Rank 7.8 — At one point, this sequel was actually the best-reviewed movie on Rotten Tomatoes, beating out classics like “Citizen Kane” and “The Godfather.” Ben Whishaw again perfectly voiced the British bear, endearing himself to kids of all ages.
OK, a good list. But where’s Mickey and Donald in “Fantasia” or Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck in “Space Jam.” Or even that counter culture feline “Fritz the Cat”?
Tell me: Which of your favorites cartoons were missed?