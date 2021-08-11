Top 10 movies based on Disney rides

Disney can squeeze blood out of a stone. It repurposes all its properties. The animated fantasy “Cinderella” becomes a live action film. “Lion King” becomes a Broadway play. “Snow White” turns up on ice. And “The Wind and the Willows” winds up as “Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride” at a theme park.
It works the other way around, too. Disney theme park rides become movies. A good example has just hit the theaters — “Jungle Cruise,” the Disney adventure based on its popular ride.
Here are the Top 10 movies based on that park-to-screen phenomena (with a few minor deviations):
10) “It’s a Small World” — A film that was pitched in 1977, but it never made it to the screen. That’s why it’s ranked last.
9) “Dinosaur” (2000) — Inspired by the ride that was once named Countdown to Extinction at Disney World’s Animal Kingdom, D.B. Sweeney does the voice of an Iguanodon named Aladar.
8) “Tower of Terror” (1997) — This made-for-TV movie was the studio’s first film based on an attraction. Steve Guttenberg plays a disgraced tabloid journalist who sets out with his young niece (Kirsten Dunst) to investigate a mysterious disappearance at the Hollywood Tower Hotel.
7) “Mission to Mars” (2000) — This movie came out nearly a decade after the Mission to Mars ride had closed in the theme parks. Here, Tim Robbins, Connie Nielsen, Gary Sinise and Jerry O’Connell head to the Red Planet to rescue Don Cheadle, sole survivor of an earlier crash.
6) “The Country Bears” (2002) — This one is based on a Frontierland musical revue with audio animatronic bears.
5) “The Muppets” (2011) — If this movie seems familiar, it’s because this Muppet movie ripped off “The Country Bears” plot about 10 years later. And now Disney owns the Muppets.
4) “The Haunted Mansion” (2003) — Eddie Murphy and Marsha Thomason star in this scary movie based on Disney’s popular Haunted House attraction, a ballroom filled with 3D holograms of ghosts. As Realtors trying to sell a spooky mansion in the Louisiana bayou, they are given the task of balancing the haunted and the humor.
3) “Jungle Cruise” (2021) — Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt chug down the Amazon in a steamer in this new outing based on a 1966 ride called Jungle River Cruise.
2) “Tomorrowland” (2015) — This is one of the many themed lands featured at all Magic Kingdom-styled parks, but in each version the future is slightly different. The movie version starred George Clooney as a reclusive genius who teams up with a teen to find a futuristic world called Tomorrowland.
1) “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” (2004) and its sequels — This swashbuckling theme park ride scored even bigger when it became a movie — in fact, a series of five blockbusters starring Johnny Depp as that rapscallion of the high seas, Captain Jack Sparrow.
The Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run ride was based on the “Star Wars” movies, not the other way around. Same with the “Guardians of the Galaxy” ride. The animated “Ratatouille” movie produced a theme park ride called L’Aventure Totalement Toquée de for Disneyland Paris. And “Monsters, Inc.” became an interactive dark ride at Tokyo Disneyland. This list goes on.
See the movie, ride the ride, as they say.