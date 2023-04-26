With the opening of “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” — the new movie based on Judy Blume’s beloved YA novel — we decided to look at the Top 10 best movies based on Young Adult books,
For this ranking, we turned to Alexandra Schonfeld of People magazine.
(Note: We’ve included the book publisher as well as the movie studio at the end of each summary.)
10) “The Fault of Our Stars” (2014) — This heart-wrenching tale of two teens who meet in a cancer support group — and fall in love — was adapted from the 2012 book by John Green. Sure to bring a tear to your eyes, it stars Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort as the star-crossed lovers. Dutton Books; Twentieth Century Fox.
9) “Paper Towns” (2015) — After Margo (Cate Delevingne) appears at Quentin’s (Nate Wolff) window one night and asks him to help her get back at a group of kids in their high school, she goes missing. What follows is Q’s journey to find her by following clues she’s left behind. Famed YA author John Green penned the original book in 2008. Penguin Books; Twentieth Century Fox.
8) “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” (2015) — Greg (Thomas Mann) is a high school senior who likes to hang out with his “co-worker” Earl (RJ Cyler), recreating classic movies into parodies. However, his life is upended when his parents tell him that a childhood friend Rachel (Olivia Cooke) has been diagnosed with cancer. What follows is a touching story of three unsuspecting friends, adapted from Jesse Andrews’ 2012 novel. Fbapowersetup; Searchlight Pictures.
7) “Everything, Everything” (2017) — In this Nicola Yoon story, Maddy (Amandla Stenberg), who is confined to home due to a rare disease, falls for her new next-door neighbor Olly (Nick Robinson). The couple’s relationship evolves from messaging to meeting up in person, a confrontation that reveals why she’s been inside all these years. Ember; MGM.
6) “The Miseducation of Cameron Post” (2018) — Based on the 2012 book by Emily M. Danforth, this is the story of a teenager (Chloe Grace Mortez) who is sent to conversion therapy camp by her guardian. While there, Cameron befriends Jane and Adam (Sasha Lane and Forrest Goodluck), who help her find a way out. Balzer + Bray; Filmrise.
5) “Love, Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda” (2018) — In this movie adapted from the book “Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda” by Becky Albertalli, we meet a teen (Nick Robinson) who struggles to tell those close to him that he’s gay. This heartwarming coming-of-age-story also stars Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel. Balzer + Bray; Twentieth Century Fox.
4) “The Hate U Give” (2018) — High schooler Starr (Amandla Stenberg) witnesses her childhood friend get shot and killed by police during a traffic stop. Based on the book by Angie Thomas, we follow Starr as she rallies to fight for justice for her friend. Balzer + Bray; Twentieth Century Fox.
3) “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” (2018) — In this first adaptation of Jenny Han’s three-part series, we discover what happens when one girl’s secret childhood love letters are mailed out. Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and her classmate Peter (Noah Centineo) enter into a fake-turned-real relationship to make Peter’s ex-girlfriend jealous. Simon & Schuster; Netflix.
2) “The Sun Is Also a Star” (2019) — Based on the book by Nicola Yoon, this is the story of Natasha (Yara Shahidi), who falls in love with Daniel (Charles Melton) after he saves her life on a New York City street – despite declaring she doesn’t believe in love in the first place. Delacorte Press; Warner Bros.
1) “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” (2023) — People magazine declared, “Teens (and former teens) everywhere rejoiced when it was announced that Judy Blume’s 1970 classic ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ was being adapted into a film. Abby Ryder Fortson stars as the 11-year-old who is “going through the messy and tumultuous throes of puberty with new friends in a new school.” Rachel McAdams stars as Margaret’s mom, Benny Safdie as Margaret’s Dad, and Kathy Bates as Margaret’s grandmother. You will love it. Athenium Books; Dana Hawley/Lionsgate.
Other contenders for this list include “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants,” as well as “The Hunger Games” and “Twilight” series. Another honorable mention is “The Princess Dairies” movies based on the books by Meg Cabot.
