This has been a crazy year for movies. Theaters closed down. Big tentpole films delayed. Streaming video becoming a viable movie debut platform.
What were the 10 most notable movies this past year? It’s hard for a poor movie reviewer to keep up. So I checked all the big-name critics’ top 10 lists, but found little agreement. So for the purpose of informing you, I selected one movie maven who I agreed with — the 10 picks by Peter Sobczynski.
Peter’s a regular contributor for RogerEbert.com, eFilmcritic.com, playboy.com and the nationally syndicated “Mancow’s Morning Madhouse” radio show. Turns out, he and I have similar tastes in cinema.
10) “Nomadland” — Fern (Frances McDormand) drives from place to place doing seasonal work to make ends meet. The people Fern meets are played by non-actors, folks who are really living the nomadic life that this film explores.
9) “David Byrne’s American Utopia” — Talking Heads founder David Byrne and director Spike Lee concoct a concert film that mixes “new songs, beloved back-catalog titles and covers.”
8) “Vast of Night” — A minimalist film about a New Mexico radio DJ (Jake Horowitz) and a young switchboard operator (Sierra McCormick) who encounter a UFO.
7) “City Hall” — Marty Walsh gives us a first-hand glimpse of Boston’s city government, warts and all — racial injustice, housing problems and climate action.
6) “Nomad: In the Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin” — Director Warner Herzog pays homage to his late friend Bruce Chatwin, a British travel writer, journalist and novelist who had “a particular fascination with the theme of human restlessness.” This documentary follows Herzog to a number of places he and Chatwin visited in the past as a fresh look at the nomadic spirit.
5) “First Cow” — In 1820s Oregon, a Jewish cook and a Chinese man go into business together, frying balls of dough that they sell to hungry trappers.
4) “Small Axe: Lovers Rock” — This is one of five films in an anthology by director Steve McQueen. “Lovers Rock” is about a circa-1980 house party, a nostalgic notion in today’s COVID-19 world. Tipsy strangers check their troubles at the door and find unity by dancing to reggae tunes spun a DJ.
3) “Spontaneous” — A comedy fantasy where students begin to explode. Yes, literally. Mara (Katherine Langford) and Dylan (Charlie Plummer) learn to live every day as if it might be their last.
2) “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” — These are the answers a pregnant teenager gives to a social worker. With an intimate, documentary tone, director Eliza Hittman tells with great tenderness the story of two girls traveling from New York to Pennsylvania to seek an abortion.
1) “On the Rocks” — Director Sofia Coppola introduces us to a flamboyant father (Bill Murray) helping his daughter (Rashida Jones) spy on her maybe-wayward husband. Coppola and Murray’s first team-up since “Lost in Translation.”
Sure, I might quibble with Sobczynski’s ranking order, but the list is pretty sound. And I would have added “The Queen’s Gambit” to the list (if you can call a seven-part mini-series a movie).
Other reviewers have included “Beanpole,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” and Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” on their lists.
Where, you might ask, is “Tenet” or “Mulan” or “News of the World” or “Wonder Woman 1984”? Not here, I’m sorry to tell you.