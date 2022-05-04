People are always asking me, “What are the best movies ever made?” That’s a difficult question to answer, depending on the criteria you use. That’s why you have this weekly column, getting my takes on the 10 best westerns, 10 best science-fiction movies, 10 best movies of Alfred Hitchcock, etc.
But every now and then I share the opinions of other film critics. A couple of years ago I turned to Rotten Tomatoes, the website that aggregates the opinions of participating film critics. But those opinions shift from time to time.
Time for an update. Herewith we bring you their latest Top 10 Best Movies based on current Tomatometer scores:
10) “Us” (2019) — Jordan Peal’s horror story about racism.
9) “Knives Out” (2019) — A clever detective story starring Daniel Craig.
8) “Casablanca” (1942) — Of all the gin joints in all the towns in all the world, Ilsa walks into Rick’s Place.
7) “Avengers: Endgame” (2019) — Marvel’s blockbuster outing of this top team of superheroes. Avengers, assemble!
6) “Parasite” (2019) — The South Korean thriller about a man hidden in a secret room in the basement.
5) “Black Panther” (2018) — Welcome to the hidden African nation of Wakanda. This is a character I rescued from the scrap heap back when I was publisher of Marvel.
4) “Modern Times” (1936) — Charlie Chaplin’s masterpiece in which the Little Tramp struggles to survive in the modern, industrialized world.
3) “The Wizard of Oz” (1939) — Follow Dorothy and her friends down the Yellow Brick road to meet the Wizard.
2) “Citizen Kane” (1941) — Critics consensus: “[Director] Orson Welles’s epic tale of a publishing tycoon’s rise and fall is entertaining, poignant and inventive in its storytelling, earning its reputation as a landmark achievement in film.”
1) “It Happened One Night” (1934) — That road trip classic with Claudette Colbert teaching Clark Gable how to hitchhike.
This is a big shift from the Rotten Tomatoes list of a few years ago. More modern entries, 2019 seemingly a great year for Best Films. Where are those classics from before: “Singin’ in the Rain,” “All About Eve,” “The Adventures of Robin Hood,” “The Maltese Falcon,” among others.
Which of your favorites didn’t make Rotten Tomatoes’ new list?