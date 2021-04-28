Well, this year’s Academy Awards came and went this past Sunday night. Did your favorites win?
Keep in mind, the Best Picture is not always the best picture. Politics, culture, favoritism, old debts sometimes get in the way of the year’s best movie actually winning.
Want proof? Here’s my list of the Top 10 films that should have won Best Picture, but didn’t.
10) “Gaslight” (1944) — A film that added a word to our language, the Ingrid Bergman thriller lost out to the saccharine-heavy Bing Crosby musical “Going My Way.” I liked Der Bingle, but not that much.
9) “Fargo” (1996) — This Coen brother crime romp should have taken the Oscar over that too-pretentious three-hour marathon called “The English Patient.” Just ask the cast of “Seinfeld” who made “The English Patient” into a running joke.
8) “King Kong” (1933) — Yep, that beauty-and-the-beast monster movie should have won over the inconsequential “Cavalcade.” Which one have you seen? Tells you something.
7) “Brokeback Mountain” (2005) — OK, it was a movie about gay cowboys, but Ang Lee’s would-be Western shouldn’t have lost out to my friend Paul Haggis’s “Crash.” Sorry, Paul, but Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal nailed it.
6) “Saving Private Ryan”(1998) — Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster was easily the year’s biggest film, but the lightweight “Shakespeare in Love” took home the bacon.
5) “Goodfellas” (1990) — Martin Scorsese was robbed by Kevin Costner’s “Dances With Wolves.” I liked Costner’s epic Western, but “Goodfellas” may be the best hardcore crime drama ever.
4) “Network” (1976) — No, not “The Social Network,” but Paddy Chayefsky’s terse I’m-As-Mad-As-Hell-And-Not-Going-To-Take-This-Anymore social drama directed by Sidney Lumet. This was the year that a feel-good underdog called “Rocky” not only beat out “Network” but also edged aside two other should-have-been winners, “All The President’s Men” and “Taxi Driver.”
3) “Dr. Zhivago” (1965) — David Lean’s epic adaptation of Boris Pasternak’s Russian novel is considered one of the greatest love stories ever made, but it lost the golden statuette to “The Sound of Music.” Yes, Julian Andrews made the hills come alive, but Omar Shariff and Julie Christie set the screen ablaze.
2) “High Noon” (1952) — One of the best “message” Westerns ever made, Stanley Kramer’s classic starring Gary Cooper and Grace Kelly lost out to the Cecil B. DeMille’s big-budget circus flick, “The Greatest Show on Earth.”
2) “Raging Bull” (1980) — Scorsese’s masterpiece, a strong contender for best movie ever made, gave it up to Robert Redford’s suicide drama “Ordinary People.” Really?
1) “Citizen Kane” (1941) — Considered by many to be the best movie ever made, the Orson Welles masterpiece lost out to the hokey “How Green Was My Valley.” Hollywood never appreciated Welles. Go figure!
Yes, there are others. I would have picked Steven Spielberg’s “Raiders of the Lost Ark” over “Chariots of Fire,” despite that soaring Vangelis score. And Francis Ford Coppola’s “Apocalypse Now” over the domestic drama “Kramer vs. Kramer.” Also “The Gangs of New York” over the lightweight musical “Chicago.”
Lots of films deserve a little gold man, but didn’t make the cut for various reasons — among the “The Wizard of Oz,” “The Shawshank Redemption,” “Rear Window,” “The Shining,” “Stand By Me,” “The Big Lebowski,” “Rebel Without a Cause,” and “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Don’t you agree?
No, we’re not going to argue over “Moonlight” literally yanking the Oscar out of the hands of “La La Land.” It deserved the win