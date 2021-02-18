The new documentary “Code of Freaks” got us thinking about movies featuring characters with disabilities. I’ve always said if you want to win an Academy Award, you have to star in a movie about someone with a severe impairment.
In compiling the list below, we’ve stuck to physical disabilities — eschewing several fine films that deal with psychological problems (e.g. “A Beautiful Mind,” “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”) or substance abuses (“The Lost Weekend,” “Days of Wine and Roses”) or accidental impairments (George Bailey’s bad ear in “It’s a Wonderful Life,” the disfiguration in “The Phantom of the Opera”). And finally, we’ve left out those exploitation features (“Deafula,” “Chained For Life”).
10) “The Theory of Everything” (2014) — This biographic romantic drama looks at the life of British theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking. At age 21, he was diagnosed with a fatal disease — Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease — and gradually lost the use of his limbs. Nevertheless, he become one of the most brilliant scientific minds in history, advancing mankind’s understanding of the universe. And found love in the process.
9) “Ray” (2004) — Jamie Foxx gives an Oscar-award winning performance as legendary singer, songwriter and musician Ray Charles. Coming from humble beginnings — raised on a plantation in Florida — he lost his sight at 7 due to glaucoma, but used his musical talent to become one of the most beloved singers of all time. His “Georgia on My Mind” is the state song for that state.
8) “The Miracle Worker” (1962) — A determined Annie Sullivan (Ann Bancroft) teaches Helen Keller (Academy Award-winner Patty Duke), blind, deaf and mute since infancy, how to communicate.
7) “The Peanut Butter Falcon” (2019) — The highest-grossing independent film of 2019, it features impressive performances by Shia LeBouf and Zack Gottsagen, a young actor with Down Syndrome. A comedy-drama about friendships and the pursuit of dreams, it follows the adventure of a young man who dreams of becoming a professional wrestler.
6) “I Am Sam” (2001) — A man with an intellectual disability (Sean Penn) is fighting to keep custody of his daughter (Dakota Fanning) after being abandoned by the mother.
5) “Still Alice” (2014) — The story of a linguistics professor who is diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s shortly after her 50th birthday, Alice (Julian Moore in an Oscar-winning performance) and her family members struggle with her decreasing memory.
4) “Coming Home” (1979) — A Vietnam vet (John Voight) who is paralyzed from a spinal cord injury suffered in combat falls in love with a hospital volunteer (Jane Fonda), even though her own husband (Bruce Dern) is fighting in Vietnam.
3) “Johnny Belinda” (1948) — A doctor faces scandal when the deaf-mute woman (Jane Wyman) he is tutoring is raped and becomes pregnant.
2) “My Left Foot: The Story of Christy Brown” (1989) — Daniel Day-Lewis steals the show as Christy Brown, born with cerebral palsy, who learns to paint and write with his left foot.
1) “Rain Man” (1988) — A young man (Tom Cruise) sets out on misadventures with his idiot savant brother (Dustin Hoffman).
Do you have any to add? I couldn’t find a place for “The Elephant Man,” but admit it should have a place on the list. And how about “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” or “The Station Agent”?