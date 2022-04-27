When it comes to parallel universes and such, movies are jumping on the dimension-hopping bandwagon. The better ones? We turned to those experts at Game Rant to give us their ranking of the Top 10 multiverse movies.
As Game Rant says, “The concept of parallel universes, or the “multiverse” as it is often called, has come a long way since its supposed inception in the 1950s. It was later popularized by comic books in the 1960s, and has since become the go-to plot device for the said piece of literature in case they need to reboot their superheroes. It wasn’t until late into the 2000s that the multiverse concept became widely accepted in cinema.”
So hang onto your hat, we’re going verse-jumping:
10) “Avengers: Endgame” (2019) — This movie gave the heroes of the MCU a fighting chance against Thanos by using time travel to take the Avengers to a parallel universe where they borrowed all the Infinity Stones.
9) “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (2021) — This tale tapped into the multiverse when Doctor Strange botched a spell to make people would forget Peter Parker’s secret identity.
8) “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse” (2018) — This earlier film tested the waters by including several wacky variations of Spider-Men from other universes.
7) “Star Trek” (2009) — J.J. Abrams rebooted the futuristic franchise by setting the story in a parallel universe.
6) “Coherence” (2013) — This film turns what appears to be a reunion drama into sci-fi suspense drama when a passing comet splits the reality into two.
5) “Mr. Nobody” (2009) — Based on the Butterfly Effect, the last mortal man recalls his life, making it seem he didn’t choose a path to maintain all the possibilities of alternate realities.
4) “Sliding Doors” (1998) — This romantic movie revolves around a character whose future life depends on her catching the train from work to home. The choice created parallel realities.
3) “Source Code” (2011) — Using a machine that can run simulations based on the memories of dead people, cops try to track down the identity of a bomber before his next attack.
2) “The One” (2001) — Although a simple action flick, movie buffs give credit to this Jet Li movie for basing its entire plot on multiverses and interdimensional travel.
1) “Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths” (2010) — This is DC’s adaptation of a comic book storyline where Earth’s superhero collective gets invaded by their evil variants from another universe.
Most movies about parallel universes remain limited to the superhero genre, since that template makes it easier to utilize the multiverse setting. Nonetheless, other films are slowly branching out, discovering that the concept makes for convoluted but interesting plots.