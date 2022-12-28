“For some, New Year’s Eve is a time to celebrate,” says Oprah Winfrey. “It’s the end of one year and the (almost) start of another, where everyone has the chance to say a proper goodbye to the last 12 months and, possibly, start fresh for the next 12.”

For our Top 10 list of great New Year’s movies, we turned to that epitome of tastemakers, Oprah. Here are the Oprah Daily’s Top 10 New Year’s movies.

srhoades@aol.com