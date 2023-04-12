With Nicolas Cage playing Dracula in the new movie “Renfield,” we decided to look back on the best movies of his storied career. After all, he’s one of our favorite over-the-top, no-holds-barred actors.
Here’s how Empire magazine ranks his top 10 movies — ones that cover various facets of his performances and personas.
10) “Moonstruck” (1987) — Nicolas Cage exhibits sex appeal (yes, honest) in this tale about a one-handed Brooklyn baker who falls for his brother’s fiancée (Cher). Surprisingly, Cage was not to be nominated for an Oscar — while Cher and Olympia Dukakis both scored big.
9) “Leaving Las Vegas” (1995) — Playing an alcoholic screenwriter determined to drink himself to death in Sin City, despite somehow finding love with Elisabeth Shue’s world-weary sex worker, Cage deservedly earned himself an Oscar for this painfully raw, exposed-nerve performance.
8) “Mandy” (2018) — In Panos Cosmatos’ mesmeric heavy metal odyssey, we get Cage chainsaw-battling demon bikers in a hellish dimension, and smelting a special shiny axe to avenge Mandy Bloom — the woman with whom he’s been living a peaceful woodsy existence until she’s kidnapped by cultists.
7) “Con Air” (1997) — As a soon-to-be ex-con, desperate to get home to his wife and kid, Cameron Poe (Cage) finds himself stuck on a plane with the world’s most unhinged criminals. “In one action scene after another, he is the everyman and the wild man, putting his moral principles first, risking it all to do the right thing.”
6) “Pig” (2021) — Cage’s mournful turn as porcine-loving chef-turned-hermit-truffle-hunter stands out as one of his best understated roles. And our boy Nic is not known for understated roles. Here, Michael Sarnoski creates a sensuous fable that is “one to dig up and savor from beginning to end.”
5) “Red Rock West” (1993) — A hidden gem, this nourish neo-Western about a drifter (Cage) who is mistaken for a hitman. Originally a direct-to-video throwaway, it’s now recognized for its brilliance.
4) “Adaptation” (2002) — Charlie Kaufman’s screenplay is brilliantly weird, with Kaufman writing himself into this based-on-a-true-story about a New Yorker author (Meryl Streep) and a toothless orchid thief (Chris Cooper). Cage plays both versions of Kaufman in this Spike Jonze masterpiece.
3) “Face/Off” (1997) — Here, we get a “deliriously amped-up Cage, grabbing a choir girl’s behind, rampaging around an airfield, and wielding a pair of gold-plated pistols so fancy they have their own lacquered wooden box. Then, on a dime, the character switches skin with the FBI agent who’s been hunting him, and we get a totally different Cage: haunted, sensitive, vulnerable.” In this John Woo action classic, he’s peachy.
2) “Raising Arizona” (1987) — In the Coen Brothers best comedy, you will be laughing out loud as you follow a goofy ex-con (Cage) and his cop wife (Holly Hunter) kidnap one of the Nathan Arizona quintuples because they want to be parents. You will find yourself rooting for the crooks-who-can’t-shoot-straight in this delightful cult classic.
1) “The Rock” (1996) — Not my choice as No. 1, but this Michael Bay film marks Cage’s rebirth as an action hero. Paired with Sean Connery, they take on a team of ex-Marines who are hold Alcatraz hostage. By the time of his slow-motion, arms-aloft, flares-in-the-air finale, his status as a bona fide action movie icon confirmed.
It wasn’t on the list, but let’s not forget “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” an out-there film in which Nicolas Cage plays himself … or a wonky version of himself. That takes guts.