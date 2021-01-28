With his constant money problems, actor Nicholas Cage has done a lot of so-so movies just for the quick bucks. This led one of our readers to ask, “Has Nicholas Cage ever turned down a movie offer?”
Today, we will answer that, by showing you the Top 10 movie roles that Nic Cage actually turned down:
10) “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings” (2001) — He dropped out of the running to play Aragorn rather than spend so much time in New Zealand on the location shoot. Bad call, Nic!
9) “The Matrix” (1999) — Yes, he could have been the One. He was offered the role of Neo but didn’t want to do the shoot in Australia. What is his problem with Down Under?
8) “Shrek” (2001) — Reportedly he was offered the voice role of Shrek, but couldn’t picture himself playing a green ogre.
7) “Spider-Man” (2002) — Word is that he could have played the Green Goblin but turned it down. Does he have a problem with being green? Maybe he should have a chat with Kermit the Frog?
6) “The Wrestler” (2008) — He handed the title role back to steroid-muscled Mickey Rourke because he didn’t want to pump up for the part.
5) A “Superman” movie — When he became an actor, Nic changed his last name from Coppola (he’s Francis Ford Coppola’s nephew) to Cage after the comic book character Luke Cage. Being a big comic book fan, he badly wanted to play Superman. But the movie didn’t pan out.
4) “Iron Man” (2008) — When I was publisher of Marvel Comics, he told us he wanted to play Iron Man in the movies but Marvel gave the role to Robert Downey Jr. Nic had to settle for the not-so-great casting as Ghost Rider.
3) “Batman Triumphant” — The movie didn’t happen, despite Nic Cage’s desire to play the Dark Knight. Warner Bros. used everybody from Michael Keaton to Val Kilmer to George Clooney to Christian Bale to Ben Affleck to Robert Pattinson to play Batman, but never even gave Cage a ride in the Batmobile.
2) “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (2005) — Yes, Cage might have been perfect as the crazed candyman Willy Wonka, but for some reason the offer was withdrawn.
1) “Dumb and Dumber” (1994) — Jim Carrey specifically requested Nicolas Cage to play his road-trip partner, but who wants to act dumb? Jeff Daniels, that’s who. Odd choice, since Cage had played dumb in “Raising Arizona” (1987), giving a brilliant performance in a delightful Coen brother comedy.
There were many other missed opportunities, from “The Breakfast Club” to “Chaplin” to “The Perfect Storm” to (yes, it’s true!) “Risky Business.” But alas, Nic was too busy doing clunkers.