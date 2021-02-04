No, you didn’t read this column last week. That was a list of the Top 10 (plus) movies that actor Nicolas Cage did not make, turning the roles down for one reason or another. This is a list of his best films.
These were submitted by movie buff Ben Volpian, a regular follower of this column. He is expert at adding movies I have overlooked or underrated. Ben writes “Nicolas Cage is one of my favorite actors. He’s a wild and crazy guy.”
10) “Vampire’s Kiss” (1989) — This is the one where Nic “thinks he is a vampire … it was like a movie that was made and directed by inmates of an insane asylum.”
9) “Leaving Las Vegas” (1995) — Cage plays a Hollywood screenwriter who loses everything and moves to Las Vegas to drink himself to death. His most intense role (and that’s saying a lot).
8) ”Wild at Heart” (1990) — Director David Lynch got more credit for “Blue Velvet” and “Twin Peaks,” but Cage does well as a prisoner who gets out of jail to see his sweet li’l “peanut” only to return to incarceration after screwing up again.
7) “Peggy Sue Got Married” (1986) — Ben says, “Although Cage got panned by some for his portrayal of a teenager in ‘Peggy,’ he acted so dumb sometimes that it was funny and very entertaining regardless. I’m thinking maybe he was stoned when he played the part” of a doofus who was married to Peggy Sue (Kathleen Turner) in this time-travel dramedy.
6) “National Treasure I & II” (2004, 2007) — There were two of these conspiracy-laden action films in the Dan Brown tradition. Cage is great as an Indian Jones-style treasure hunter out to protect priceless historical artifacts from being stolen.
5) “City of Angels” (1998) — Learn what happens when an angel falls in love with a mortal.
4) “The Family Man” (2000) — Two hours of Nicolas Cage freaking out as a Wall Street broker who magically wakes up as an average Joe married to his college sweetheart with a family in a suburban neighborhood.
3) “It Could Happen to You” (1994) — Frank Capra move over. We see how winning a lottery ticket can change your life.
2) “Moonstruck” (1987) — “A great, great movie,” says Ben. Nic plays the doe-eyed heartthrob in Cher’s romantic comedy about a Brooklyn gal looking for love.
1) “Raising Arizona” (1987) — Here I will interpose my own fave, the wacky Cohen brothers comedy about an escaped prisoner who wants to be a dad.
Cage has made more than 100 films. So let’s throw in a few more noteworthy outings: Action films like “The Rock,” “Con Air,” and “Face/Off.” Serious films like “Adaptation” and “The Weather Man.” His Brat Pack movies like “Rumble Fish” and “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.” Comedies like “Valley Girls” and “Honeymoon in Las Vegas.” And comic book movies like “Kick-Ass” or “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse.” Or one of my favorite neo-noirs, “Red Rock West.”
Volpian concludes: “A great actor who has so many delivery quirks that he can make any scene believable and/or enjoyable. Definitely belongs in the Hall of Fame.”