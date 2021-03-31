Recently, we looked at movie endings. Now let’s turn things around and start at the beginning. Here are my top 10 favorite movie opening lines:
10) “As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.” — “Goodfellas” (1990).
9) “I was 12 going on 13 the first time I saw a dead human being.” — “Stand By Me” (1986).
8) “Chapter One. He adored New York City. He idolized it all out of proportion. Eh uh, no, make that he, he romanticised it all out of proportion. Better.” — “Manhattan” (1979).
7) “When I think of my wife, I always think of her head. I picture cracking her lovely skull. Unspooling her brains. Trying to get answers. The primal questions of any marriage: ‘What are you thinking?’ ‘How are you feeling?’ ‘What have we done to each other?’’ – “Gone Girl” (2014).
6) “I shall never forget the weekend Laura died. A silver sun burned through the sky like a huge magnifying glass. It was the hottest Sunday in my recollection. I felt as if I were the only human being left in New York.” — “Laura” (1944).
5) “Who am I? You sure you want to know?” — “Spider-Man” (2002).
4) “What can you say about a 25-year-old girl who died? That she was beautiful and brilliant? That she loved Mozart and Bach, the Beatles and me?” — “Love Story” (1970).
3) “Maycomb was a tired old town, even in 1932 when I first knew it. Somehow, it was hotter then. Men’s stiff collars wilted by nine in the morning. Ladies bathed before noon, after their three o’clock nap,s and by nightfall were like soft teacakes with frostin’s of sweat and sweet talcum. The day was 24 hours long, but it seemed longer. There was no hurry, for there was nowhere to go and nothin’ to buy ... and no money to buy it with. Although Maycomb County had recently been told that it had nothin’ to fear but fear itself. That summer, I was six years old.” — “To Kill a Mockingbird” (1962).
2) “Last night, I dreamt I went to Manderley again.” — “Rebecca” (1940).
1) “Rosebud.” — “Citizen Kane” (1941).
Got any opening lines that grabbed you? If so, share them.