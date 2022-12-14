Hollywood loves to produce remakes. Sure-fire box-office blockbusters? The same movie, only better? On the other hand, people like to complain that there’s no creativity or imagination in mainstream movies anymore and that everything is a remake.
But how about a remake of a remake?
Not just another couple of movies following a big hit, as in a series, similar to “The Thin Man” films or the 20 years of “Bond, James Bond,” but a remake of a remake of an earlier movie. Is there such a thing? “You betchum, Red Ryder.”
Here they are — thanks to movie maven Sheldon Davidson — 10 feature-length movies that have been re-re-enacted. That is, made more than once!
10) “The Longest Yard” (1974) — It starred Burt Reynolds as an imprisoned former pro football player who leads prison inmates in a football game against the guards. The initial remake was an English version called “Mean Machine” (1984), which changed football, American style, to soccer. The 2015 “remake of the remake” went back to the same name, and American football, and starred Adam Sandler as the quarterback of the prison team. The latest and fourth remake is “Captain Masr” (2015) set in Egypt and changed again to soccer.
9) “Cinderella” (2005) — Produced by Walt Disney, this animated feature relates the story of a young girl whose widowed father marries Lady Tremaine, the insufferable mother of two cruel and jealous daughters. Cinderella attends the King’s royal ball, captivating her Prince Charming. And, well you know the rest! At least two live action remakes in 2015 and 2021 along with multiple TV movies.
8.”Ben-Hur” (1925) — First titled “A Tale of the Christ,” it was an epic silent film. The first remake, titled ”Ben-Hur,” had Charlton Heston in the main role and was an enormous hit. The remake of the remake was made in 2016 with Jack Huston was a flop.
7) “A Star is Born” (1937) — The original starred Janet Gaynor (as an aspiring actress) and Fredric March (as an established leading man in movies). March makes Gaynor a star as his career nosedives. In the first remake (1954), Judy Garland (a singer) and James Mason (aging movie star and drunkard) played lovers with one star rising and the other falling into oblivion. Twenty-two years later (1976), Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson starred in the next remake (both singers), and in 2018, the latest remake starred Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper (as singers).
8) “Scrooge” (1935) — ‘Tis the season to be merry! The Charles Dickens story of Scrooge, a mean old miser who wants nothing to do with Christmas. The Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future appear to Scrooge, taking him on a journey into the very spirit and magic of Christmas itself. More remakes than perhaps any other movie if you count TV movies and short animated films. Here are just a few: “A Christmas Carol” (1938) with Reginald Owen; “Scrooge” (1970) with Alec Guinness; “Scrooged” (1988) with Bill Murray; and “Disney’s A Christmas Carol” (2009) with Jim Carrey.
7) “King Kong” (1933) — Starring Fay Wray, this is an all-time classic. The first remake in 1976 was not enthusiastically received. Notwithstanding an excellent cast (Jessica Lange and Jeff Bridges), moviegoers found that a gorilla standing at the top of the Empire State Building with a beautiful woman in his hand was not enough. However, the second remake in 2005, starring Andy Serkis and Naomi Watts, was a big success. “Oh no, it wasn’t the airplanes. It was beauty killed the beast.”
6)”Annie” (1992) — The story of an orphan girl taken in by a billionaire, it was first remade in 1999 for Disney. Then, the next remake, with an extremely modern update, occurred in 2014, with Quvenzhané Wallis in the title role alongside Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz.
5) “Les Misérables”(1935) — The first film adaptation of the novel “Les Misérables” was made in 1935 and starred Frederic March and Charles Laughton. The story is that of Jean Valjean, convicted of a minor crime, spending the rest of his life being pursued by a cruel and unrelenting policeman, Javert. There were five remakes (1952, 1958, 1982, 1995 and 1998), before the hit musical with Anne Hathaway (2012).
4) “The Shop Around the Corner” (1940) — This was a heartwarming story of love featuring Jimmy Stewart and Margaret Sullavan. It was remade into a musical, “In the Good Old Summertime” with Judy Garland and Van Johnson. Then remade again as “You’ve Got Mail” (1988) with Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan.
3) “The Mummy” (1932) — This midnight classic was a monster movie starring Boris Karloff. An Egyptian prince has his tongue cut off; he is taped from head to foot; and is buried alive. After he is awakened, he seeks his former lover. The first remake was in 1999, no longer a horror movie, but an action-adventure film starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz. In 2017, a final remake starred Tom Cruise, but this time the Mummy was a Queen brought back to life. Watch the original!
2) “Kiss of Death” (1947) — This was a classic gangster movie that starred Victor Mature and featured Richard Widmark as a psychopath giggling as he pushes an old woman in a wheelchair down a flight of stairs. Remade in 1958 as a Hugh O’Brian western with a new title, “The Fiend Who Walked the West.” The second remake of “Kiss of Death” was again a gangster film and starred Nicolas Cage and David Caruso.
1) “The Jazz Singer” (1927) — The greatest star of his generation, Al Jolson, starred in the first feature-length movie with synchronized dialogue. It marked the end of silent films — “talkies” had arrived. The first remake in 1952 had Danny Thomas in the role of the young synagogue cantor who finds his way from religious services into show biz. The 1980 remake of the remake featured Neil Diamond with a new soundtrack that sold 4 million albums and produced such great hits as: “Love on the Rocks,” “(Coming to) America” and “Hello Again.”
The idea in Hollywood seems to be “If it works once, or twice …”