Media darling Katie Couric has a new book out — “Going There” — but we were more interested in reading the recent list in her Wake Up Call newsletter about the Best Romantic Comedies of the 1990s.
As the newsletter noted, “Sometimes the best cure for a stressful day or week is putting on a feel-good flick. And if you’re searching for one, the romantic comedies from the 1990s are a good place to start.”
Here are the Top 10 on Katie’s recommended list:
10) “My Best Friend’s Wedding” (1997) — Julia Roberts goes nuts when she learns her best friend is marrying Cameron Diaz. And so: “Roberts heads down a rabbit hole, trying to sabotage their wedding and must come to terms with whether she actually loves her best friend, or if she’s just afraid of losing him.”
9) “Reality Bites” (1994) — After graduating from college, a group of Gen X friends — Winona Ryder, Ethan Hawke and Janeane Garofalo — ask themselves what’s next? Love might be an option.
8) “Love Jones” (1997) — Chicago poet Larenz Tate and photographer Nia Long straddle the line between full-on dating and just hooking up.
7) “She’s All That” (1999) — Popular high school jock Freddie Prinze Jr. boasts he can make artsy loner Rachael Leigh Cook into the prom queen within six weeks. Romance ensues.
6) “The Wedding Singer” (1998) — Adam Sandler shows off his voice as a 1980s-style wedding singer hired to help his friend Drew Barrymore plan her own wedding. Don’t worry, it has a sweet ending.
5) “The Birdcage” (1996) — Two drag club owners and longtime lovers — Robin Williams and Nathan Lane — try hosting their son’s super-conservative future in-laws at their decadent South Beach apartment.
4) “How Stella Got Her Groove Back” (1998) — Angela Bassett is Stella, a San Francisco stockbroker who enjoys a getaway to Montego Bay, where she meets dazzling local Taye Diggs. “The catch? He’s 20 years younger than her.
3) “Sleepless in Seattle” (1993) — Tom Hanks is a grieving widow whose 8-year-old son convinces him to call into a national radio show to discuss his heartbreak. Reporter Meg Ryan writes him, asking him to meet her on top of the Empire State Building on Valentine’s Day if he thinks they might be a good match. Spoiler alert: He does.
2) “The Best Man” (1999) — All hell breaks loose on the wedding weekend, when groom Morris Chestnut realizes that some of the sexual stories in a new tell-all book are about his future wife.
1) “10 Things I Hate About You” (1999) — A modern-day adaptation of Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew,” feminist teenager Julia Stiles and bad boy Heath Ledger battle it out. You know how it turns out if you’ve read the play.
Katie and her compiler, Alaina Raftis ,tossed in one more for Halloween: “Practical Magic” (1998). In this one based on an Alice Hoffman novel, two witch sisters — Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman — suffer from a tragic curse that causes any man they fall in love with to die. Can they find break the curse and find love? It’s a rom-com, isn’t it?
OK, now your turn. Did Katie overlook one of your favorite rom-coms from the ‘90s?