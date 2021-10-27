Last week we looked at Katie Couric’s list of her favorite ‘90s romantic comedies. But a few readers took exception.
“Hang an Out-To-Lunch sign on Katie Couric’s office door,” writes movie fan Ben Volpian. “I’ll give her ‘The Wedding Singer’ and ‘The Birdcage,’ but from there it’s different strokes for different folks.”
Ben gave us his list. “I know they all might not be exactly considered rom-coms,” he admits, “but in each the boy gets the girl in the end.”
His picks are listed in no particular order:
10) “Grosse Pointe Blank” (1997) — John Cusack carries the day with this somewhat black comedy, and I say this because the plot has him as a hit man. Cusack co-wrote and co-produced this flick, and his “hip” is evident. Fellow hit man Dan Aykroyd seems like he would enjoy this profession if he ever gave up acting or was looking for a second job to keep busy. Funky soundtrack adds cool.
9) “Forrest Gump” (1994) — Possibly the most innovative and imaginative comedy ever produced for the big screen with one interesting segment after another. Could anyone else have played this better than Tom Hanks? No way, and Gary Sinise gives his character, Lt. Dan, good depth. Maybe not a classic rom-com, but Forrest did have a love interest who he ended up marrying. Leonard Maltin’s 2014 Movie Guide gave this two-and-half stars — what was he thinking? Obviously, four stars.
8) “Blast From the Past” (1999) — Don’t take a break from watching or you’ll miss some of the brief and subtle moments that make this movie great. Perfect casting, and although Brendan Fraser is the main character, Christopher Walken, Sissy Spacek and the rest of the cast make you wonder how so many actors can be on top of it at one time. Some gave this movie two stars, I give it all four that it deserves.
7) “Doc Hollywood” (1991) — Michael J. Fox and a bunch of others. It’s just all around great entertainment, and it fits one of my criteria of a good movie, which is wanting to see it again and again over the years.
6) “Office Space” (1999) — This comedy sleeper creeps up on you with its many hilarious situations and quirky characters. I’m not saying this is an all-time Top 10 list movie, but it’s good enough and offbeat enough for me.
5) “You’ve Got Mail” (1998) — How can Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan get it right time and time again? This is a third version of this theme, starting with “The Shop Around the Corner” (1940) with Jimmy Stewart and Margaret Sullivan and “In the Good Old Summertime” (1949) starring Judy Garland and Van Johnson. All are equal in quality and fun, but pen pal communications change from letter writing to email.
4) “It Could Happen To You” (1994) — Classic case of “He who laughs last laughs best.” Nicolas Cage, Bridget Fonda and Rosie Perez. It could happen and probably has in some way with the Lottery.
3. 2. And 1. Just missed out on the ‘90s: “Twins” (1988), “When Harry Met Sally” (1989) and “The Family Man” (2000).
OK, we’ll go with these. Any others readers who want to quibble?